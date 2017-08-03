Kindly note that the following instruments shall be unsuspended with effect from Wednesday 3 August 2017 as per Notice to Members 70/2017



Instrument Name: 1.4% MGS 2023 (III)

Short Code: G23C

ISIN: MT0000012808



Instrument Name: 1.5% MGS 2027 (I)

Short Code: G27A

ISIN: MT0000012832



