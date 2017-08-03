

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its first half revenues were 598.4 million euros.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA was at 50.2 million euros.



In the first six months, a total of 422,950 patients were treated in the company hospitals at the five different sites.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to expect revenues of between 1.20 billion euros to 1.23 billion euros. This is particularly adversely affected by the latest regulatory legislation, such as lower remuneration for special orthopaedic and cardiological services or the recently introduced discount for lower overheads in the area of additional services.



The company still expects EBITDA of between 85 million euros and 105 million euros for 2017. This includes negative effects in a low two-digit million figure for the corporate restructuring and other imminent investments in the area of digital transformation.



The company said it currently assumes that the agreement in separate accounting for the university hospital in Giessen and Marburg will be legally ratified in the second half of 2017. In that case, the firm expects EBITDA to be within the upper half of the range.



