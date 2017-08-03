Wirecard and Gambio Launch New Payment System GambioPay

MUNICH, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Wirecard to fully handle payment processing for the Gambio shop system

Thousands of online retailers stand to benefit from digital payments from a single source

Wirecard is expanding its collaboration with the shop system developer Gambio. Together, the two companies have launched the GambioPay payment solution on the market. Gambio GmbH offers more than 20,000 SMEs end-to-end e-commerce solutions for online shops. For this product, Wirecard will take over all payment processing as well as risk management on behalf of its long-standing partner Gambio. The leading provider of internet technology facilitates five payment methods (credit card payment, SOFORT online bank transfer, pre-payment, purchase on account and SEPA direct debit) from a single source by integrating the Wirecard Checkout Portal in GambioPay. Gambio merchants will therefore have simple access to payment methods relevant to their business in future.

In Germany, an increasing number of merchants are offering their products for sale on their own online shop. Providing customers with the right mix of payment options to make convenient and direct payments is, of course, a key success factor. With this cooperation, Wirecard and Gambio are now leading the way in terms of innovative payment systems for online retail in Germany.

In this way, Gambio merchants will no longer have to deal with various suppliers in order to offer their customers a wide variety of payment solutions. By integrating the Wirecard Checkout Portal in GambioPay, Wirecard is equipped to take care of the full payment process. Fixed costs, which would otherwise have been accrued in line with the "pay per use" principle, are also not incurred.

Daniel Schnadt, Founder & CEO of Gambio GmbH: "We are delighted to be able to offer our customers significant value-added together with our long-standing partners Wirecard. With GambioPay, we provide our merchants with a simple payment system which they can flexibly adapt and use to their needs. This massively simplifies payment processing, while the innovative payment options allow them to compete in the international e-commerce arena."

Berit Willenbockel, Head of Partner Management at Wirecard: "As a full-service supplier in the electronic payment transaction industry, we take a keen interest in supporting and promoting both SMEs and startups. Together with Gambio, we are able to do exactly that. By offering Gambio merchants a versatile payment solution from a single source, not only can we increase their satisfaction, but also their appeal. This is an incentive for us to develop innovative systems inspired by current trends and constantly expand our product portfolio."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Gambio GmbH:

With over 20,000 active shops, Gambio GmbH, headquartered in Bremen, has been one of the leading suppliers of shop software in the German-speaking world since 2004. The Gambio shop solution is targeted towards e-commerce startups as well as established merchants with complex requirements. Gambio also serves as the basis for implementing individual projects for agencies and service providers who set up online shops on behalf of their clients. The modular construction is characterised by a broad range of functions, consistent search engine optimisation as well as being optimised for compatibility with mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. At the same time, the shop software remains easy to operate and adaptable. It is therefore possible for end users of the Gambio software to design and set up a professional online shop without any prior programming knowledge or experience. By way of a number of integrated interfaces, all major payment systems, shipping service providers and merchandise management systems or ERP systems can be connected to the shop system Thanks to the multichannel approach, all major marketplaces can also be directly operated using the shop software.

