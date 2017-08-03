

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 1.4957 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 87.59 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4879 and 88.22, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to an 8-day low of 0.7914 and a 2-day low of 0.9962 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7966 and 1.0014, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0700 against the NZ dollar, from an early 2-week high of 1.0746.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.51 against the euro, 86.00 against the yen, 0.77 against the greenback, 0.98 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX