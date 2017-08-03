

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported Thursday that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the first half of 2017 rose 11 percent year-over-year to 420 million euros.



Consolidated result for the period was 136.9 million euros, up 37.2 million euros from the prior-year period.



EBIT for the half year rose 11.0 percent from the prior-year period to 240.7 million euros.



Fraport Group consolidated sales for the period was almost 1.4 billion euros, a 10.7 percent increase year-on-year.



The company said it recorded significant passenger growth at the Frankfurt site and the Group airports. The positive change in Frankfurt is attributable, among other things, to significant passenger growth, higher revenues in connection with property sales and higher retail sales.



Due to the good demand for air travel, the Board of Management has slightly increased the forecast for passenger traffic in 2017 with regard to Frankfurt as a business location and is now expecting a growth rate of around 5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX