Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 3 August 2017 08.30 EET



Uponor closes the acquisition of manufacturing facility in the USA



Uponor North America, part of the Building Solutions - North America segment, has finalised the agreement to acquire a manufacturing facility and real estate in the U.S. town of Hutchinson, Minnesota as announced on 20 July 2017. The deal is worth €5.6 million ($6.3 million).



Forecasting continued long-term growth in commercial and residential construction in North America, Uponor acquired the 22,000 square metre (237,000 square foot) facility to expand its PEX pipe manufacturing operations.



In its January - June half year report on 25 July 2017, Uponor estimated that the Group's capital expenditure grows and exceeds €60 million in 2017 as a result of this purchase, together with investment in tools and machinery.



Uponor Corporation



