

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-month low of 1.6017 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.5957.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the kiwi dropped to a 2-week low of 0.7392 and more than a 2-week low of 81.78 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7429 and 82.26, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.62 against the euro, 0.72 against the greenback and 80.00 against the yen.



