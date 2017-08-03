

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) Thursday reported that its second-quarter net profit rose more than 40 percent to 874 million euros. On an adjusted basis, profit increased 13.8 percent to 1.2 billion euros.



Adjusted EBITDA for the period was up 8.9 percent to 5.9 billion euros.



Net revenue for the second quarter grew 6 percent to 18.9 billion euros from last year's 17.8 billion euros.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is raising its full-year guidance. It now expects adjusted EBITDA to reach some 22.3 billion euros, up from the 22.2 billion euros forecast earlier, driven mainly by strong growth in the United States.



