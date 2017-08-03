

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German drug major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its second-quarter profit after tax climbed 34.6 percent to 423 million euros from 314 million euros last year. Earnings per share grew 34.7 percent to 0.97 euro from 0.72 euro a year ago.



Earnings per share pre exceptionals were 1.54 euros, compared to 1.55 euros last year.



Operating result or EBIT increased 14 percent to 628 million euros, and margin grew to 16.1% from 14.5% last year.



EBITDA, meanwhile, dropped 5.8 percent to 1.01 billion euros, and margin dropped to 25.9% from 28.1% a year ago.



Net sales increased 2.3 percent to 3.89 billion euros from 3.81 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to project earnings per share pre exceptionals of 6.15 euros to 6.50 euros, compared to last year's 6.21 euros.



Further, the company expects that Group EBITDA pre exceptionals will remain in a range of between 4.4 billion euros and 4.6 billion euros.



The company now assumes that foreign exchange rate effects will be neutral, compared to the previous view of a slight positive effect of 1% to 2% on net sales.



Owing to the new exchange rate expectations, the company now forecast net sales of 15.3 billion euros to 15.7 billion euros for the Merck Group in 2017.



The company previously expected net sales to increase to between 15.5 billion euros and 16.0 billion euros.



The company said it continues to expect slight to moderate organic net sales growth compared with the previous year.



