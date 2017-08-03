

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) reported that its second-quarter consolidated net result amounted to a loss of 16.1 million euros compared to a loss of 11.6 million euros, previous year. The net result per share was a loss of 0.55 euros compared to a loss of 0.44 euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was negative at 15.4 million euros compared to a negative result of 9.5 million euros, prior year. The Group said the operational loss reflects increased spending for the clinical development of the proprietary drug candidates.



In the second quarter of 2017, group revenues amounted to 11.7 million euros, compared to 12.2 million euros, previous year. In the Partnered Discovery segment, revenues were 11.5 million euros compared to 12.0 million euros.



For the financial year 2017, MorphoSys continues to expect Group revenues in the range of 46 to 51 million euros. Guidance for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) continues to be in the range of a negative result of 75 to 85 million euros.



