

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.2596 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2568.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie dropped to 1.4924 and 87.81 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4901 and 88.09, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.28 against the greenback, 1.51 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



