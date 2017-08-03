Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-03 07:47 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions August 3, 2017 at 8.47 am
DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Person Subject to the Notification Requirement
Name: Ilari Koskelo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: Initial Notification
Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20170802211615_1
Transaction Date: August 2, 2017
Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)
Nature of Transaction: Acquisition
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009008098
Transaction Details:
Volume Unit price 1 000 000 0.265 Aggregated Transactions: Volume: 1 000 000 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.265 EUR
For additional information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.
DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major media www.dovregroup.com
