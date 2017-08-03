Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-03 07:47 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dovre Group Plc Managers' Transactions August 3, 2017 at 8.47 am



DOVRE GROUP PLC - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS



Person Subject to the Notification Requirement



Name: Ilari Koskelo



Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Dovre Group Plc



LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24



Notification type: Initial Notification



Notification Reference: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24_20170802211615_1



Transaction Date: August 2, 2017



Venue: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (XHEL)



Nature of Transaction: Acquisition



Instrument: Share



ISIN: FI0009008098



Transaction Details:



Volume Unit price 1 000 000 0.265 Aggregated Transactions: Volume: 1 000 000 Volume Weighted Average Price: 0.265 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Dovre Group Plc Heidi Karlsson, CFO heidi.karlsson@dovregroup.com tel. +358 20 436 2000 www.dovregroup.com



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



DISTRIBUTION: Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Major media www.dovregroup.com