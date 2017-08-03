RoodMicrotec N.V.: First half 2017: RoodMicrotec achieves significant improvement in net result

Zwolle, 3rd August 2017



· Improvement in net result confirms turn-around of the company

· Sales plus 19 percent with positive EBITDA, EBIT and book-to-bill ratio

· Supply Chain Management and Test Engineering main drivers of expansion

RoodMicrotec, the Dutch supplier of semiconductors and advanced microchips, achieved a significant improvement in year-on-year net result for the first half 2017 and a 19 percent increase in sales with positive EBITDA and EBIT. The strongest leading indicator - a positive book-to-bill ratio - is maintained consistently at a level higher than one. Main drivers of expansion are especially the Supply Chain Management (SCM) with 25 percent increase and the Test Engineering unit with a plus of 89 percent. Furthermore, all other business units showed a good order situation and therefore economic growth. New and promising orders especially from the Automotive, Industrial and Healthcare sectors are setting the stage for a positive outlook.

Martin Sallenhag, CEO of RoodMicrotec: "The significant improvement in the net result as well as a positive EBIT for the first half of 2017 show that we are on the right track to turn around the company. Strong performance in the SCM and Test Engineering units shows that the base for future recurring business is in place. We have signed a number of very promising contracts with major players which will set the stage for the future of the company. I'm also very pleased with the fact that all business units are showing increases and this again shows that RoodMicrotec is a well-established player in the market."

Summary HY1 2017

(x EUR 1,000) Unaudited

HY1 2017 Unaudited

HY1 2016 Net Sales 5,832 4,919 Gross margin 4,817 4,159 Gross margin as % of net sales 83% 85% EBITDA 534 95 EBITDA as % of net sales 9% 2% EBIT 44 -429 EBIT as % of net sales 1% -9% Net result -85 -541 Net result as % of net sales -1% -11%

You are invited to take part in RoodMicrotec's conference call for press and analysts on Thursday, 3rd August 2017 at 9.30 am. The management will present the Interim Report 2017 in detail and answer your questions.

Please dial into the conference call using the following telephone number: +31(0)20 531 5850.

Financial agenda

03 August 2017, 09:30 a.m. Conference call for press and analysts - Interim Report 11 January 2018 Publication (preliminary) annual sales figures 2017 08 March 2018 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2017 08 March 2018 Conference call for press and analysts 28 March 2018 Publication annual report 2017 17 May 2018 Annual general meeting of shareholders 18 May 2018 Annual bondholders meeting 05 July 2018 Publication sales figures first half 2018 02 August 2018 Publication interim report 2018 02 August 2018 Conference call for press and analysts

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Our integrated quality management system is based on international DIN EN ISO 9001:2015 standards. In addition, our quality management is broadly consistent with the Automotive Specification ISO/TS 16949. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com/)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

