Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced a strategic collaboration on induced pluripotent stem cell ("iPSC") technology with the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME, ScreeningPort ("Fraunhofer IME-SP"), Hamburg, as an important element of the existing Evotec/Fraunhofer cooperation agreement signed in 2014. Through this partnership, Fraunhofer IME-SP will provide access to its technology portfolio including advanced genetic characterisation techniques and innovative quality control procedures to support Evotec's patient-derived iPSC platform. The contract will run for an initial period of two years.

Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are very pleased to have teamed up with Fraunhofer IME-SP. As a life sciences organisation that operates at the interface of academic and industrial ambition and with a number of iPSC-based initiatives already in place, it is perfectly positioned to provide cutting-edge technologies and expertise to support Evotec's own efforts in this exciting area."

Dr Ole Pless, Head of Translational Drug Discovery of Fraunhofer IME, added: "Both Fraunhofer and Evotec are focused on advancing drug discovery using the multifaceted opportunities which patient-derived iPSCs add to the tool box for deciphering complex diseases. This collaboration is further strengthening our understanding of how iPSC technology can lead to more successful drug development programmes. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Evotec and supporting their ambitious plans for iPSC-based drug discovery."

No financial details were disclosed.

About the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology IME

The Fraunhofer IME conducts research in the field of applied life sciences from a molecular level to entire ecosystems, in the areas of pharmacy, medicine, chemistry, agriculture, as well as environmental and consumer protection. Our mission is the development and use of novel technologies for diagnosis and therapy of human and animal diseases as well as the protection of crop plants and food sources. The IME's interdisciplinary organization features laboratories with state-of-the-art infrastructure, includingGMP production facilities and complex facilities for environmental simulations, allowing a wide spectrum of research and development services in the divisions of Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology. We aim at taking innovative products closer towards the market, develop enabling technologies and provide scientific services to partners from academic institutions and industry.Since 2014 the IME-ScreeningPort with its labs in Hamburg, Germany, is part of the institute. The Fraunhofer IME has approximately 650 employees working at its laboratories in Aachen, Schmallenberg, Münster, Gießen, Hamburg, Frankfurt and its subsidiary research centers in the USA and in Chile. For more information, see www.ime.fraunhofer.de/en/Research_Divisions/business_fields_TM/screeningport.html.

About Evotec AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. with Sanofi in the field of diabetes, with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @EvotecAG.

