Saphetor SA, the Swiss precision-medicine company dedicated to advancing personalized diagnostics, announced today that it will provide its proprietary platform for analyzing next-generation DNA sequencing data to Supratech Micropath (Ahmedabad, India), a reference and diagnostic lab with significant experience in clinical next-generation (NGS) DNA sequencing.

Dr. Andreas Massouras, PhD, CEO of Saphetor, said: "We are delighted to count Supratech among our customers, and excited to work closely with their pioneering team as they integrate our scalable solution for accurate analyses of advanced NGS diagnostic tests to benefit their rapidly growing patient community."

Dr Sandip Shah, MD, CEO of Supratech said: "My team at Supratech is excited to utilize Saphetor's flexible platform to drastically improve efficiency and interpretability of our clinical genetic screens as we scale up this effort. With this offering we are bringing forward the day when physicians can adopt precision medicine as the standard of care."

Supratech Micropath, founded in 1999, is a state-of-the-art medical laboratory serving nearly 3500 patients each day. Their expertise in high fidelity next-generation sequencing services includes a variety of cancer screening tests and includes both pre-implantation fertility testing and newborn diagnostics.

Saphetor, SA, founded in 2014, is a Swiss precision-medicine company dedicated to identifying human genetic variants with improved accuracy by leveraging proprietary algorithms and expert domain knowledge. Capitalizing on the emergence of exome sequencing and whole-genome sequencing, Saphetor's suite of services offers clinicians intuitive, data-driven solutions to make faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatment decisions. Saphetor created and operates VarSome.com, a widely recognized genomic variant search engine enabling accurate queries of more than 33 billion data points.

