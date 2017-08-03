MONDI PLC - Half-year Report

Mondi Limited

As part of the dual listed company structure, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc (together 'Mondi Group') notify both the JSE Limited and the London Stock Exchange of matters required to be disclosed under the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited and/or the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority.

To comply with the requirements in Articles 7 and 9 of the regulatory technical standards of the Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), this announcement is classified as additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

Half-yearly results for the six months ended 30June2017

Highlights

• Continued robust financial performance

• Revenue up 8%

• Return on capital employed a strong 18.7%

• Underlying operating profit of €497 million

• Underlying EBITDA of €710 million

• Good progress in delivering on major capital investment projects

• Integration of recent acquisitions on track, expanding the Group's geographic reach and product offering to better serve our customers

• Lower forestry fair value gain of €20million (2016: €48million) and higher maintenance shuts of €40million (2016: €20million) impacted first half results

• Interim dividend declared of 19.10 euro cents per share

Financial Summary

€million, except for percentages and per share measures Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Six months ended 31December 2016 Group revenue 3,582 3,312 3,350 Underlying EBITDA1 710 714 652 Underlying operating profit1 497 529 452 Operating profit 502 529 414 Profit before tax 462 482 361 Per share measures Basic underlying earnings per share1 (euro cents) 71.2 75.0 62.8 Basic earnings per share (euro cents) 72.3 75.0 56.8 Interim dividend per share (euro cents) 19.10 18.81 Cash generated from operations 592 620 781 Net debt2 1,468 1,491 1,383 Group return on capital employed (ROCE)3 18.7% 21.2% 20.3%

Notes:

1 The Group presents underlying EBITDA, operating profit and related per share information as measures which exclude special items in order to provide a more effective comparison of the underlying financial performance of the Group between financial reporting periods. A reconciliation of underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit to profit before tax is provided in note 4 of the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements.

2 A measure comprising short, medium, and long-term interest-bearing borrowings and the fair value of debt-related derivatives less cash and cash equivalents and financial asset investments. A reconciliation of net debt to the condensed combined and consolidated statement of financial position is provided in note 15c of the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements.

3 ROCE is the 12-month rolling average underlying operating profit expressed as a percentage of the average rolling 12-month capital employed, adjusted for impairments and spend on strategic projects which are not yet in operation.

Peter Oswald, Mondi Group chief executive, said:

"Mondi delivered a robust performance in the first half of 2017, with revenue up 8%, underlying operating profit of €497million and a return on capital employed of 18.7%, reflecting management's ongoing value focus and the strength of our business model. Profitability was down on the comparable prior year period, mainly driven by a significantly lower forestry fair value gain in South Africa and the impact of mill maintenance shuts.

We continue to drive growth through our capital investment programme. During the period, we commissioned the second phase of our major investment in the ongoing development of our world-class facility in Swiecie, Poland, while good progress is being made on the modernisation of our kraft paper facility in Steti, Czech Republic. The integration of acquisitions completed during 2016 and early 2017 is on track. These acquisitions enhance our geographic reach and product portfolio in Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging.

The market outlook remains broadly positive. We saw strong demand across Packaging Paper and Corrugated Packaging in the first half and successfully implemented price increases across certain paper grades, the full effect of which is anticipated in the second half. The second half of the year will be impacted by planned maintenance shuts at a number of our mills and the usual seasonal downturn in Uncoated Fine Paper. While we continue to see some inflationary cost pressures, we remain confident of making progress in the year and continuing to deliver industry leading returns."

Group performance review

Underlying operating profit for the half-year ended 30 June 2017 of €497million was down 6% compared to the first half of 2016. Sales volume growth and higher prices were more than offset by higher costs, a significantly lower forestry fair value gain (down €28million year-on-year), the impact of maintenance shuts (up €20million year-on-year) and a higher depreciation and amortisation charge. Underlying EBITDA for the half-year ended 30 June 2017, adjusted for the year-on-year movement in the forestry fair value gain, was up 3% on the first half of 2016.

Revenue was up 4% on a like-for-like basis, driven by higher sales volumes, higher sales prices and positive currency effects. Organic growth was supplemented by the acquisitions in our Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging businesses in 2016 and the first quarter of 2017. Including acquisitions, revenue was up 8% compared to the first half of 2016.

Selling prices for the Group's packaging paper grades were, on average, above those of the comparable prior year period and South Africa also benefited from higher domestic paper prices. This was partially offset by marginally lower European uncoated fine paper prices.

Input costs were higher than the comparable prior year period. Wood costs were generally higher in local currency terms in central Europe and Russia, exacerbated by stronger emerging market currencies when translated into euros. Energy costs were higher than the comparable prior year period as a result of higher commodity input prices. Average benchmark paper for recycling costs were up 18% on the comparable prior year period and 4% higher compared to the second half of 2016. Cash fixed costs were higher as a result of inflationary cost pressures across the Group and the impact of mill maintenance shuts. Depreciation and amortisation charges were up 15% at €213 million resulting from a combination of acquisitions, foreign exchange effects and the ongoing capital investment programme.

In the first half of 2017, we completed a longer than anticipated annual maintenance shut at our Syktyvkar mill (Russia), a project-related shut at our Swiecie mill (Poland) and some smaller shuts at a number of our other mills. The balance of our maintenance shuts are scheduled for the second half of the year. Based on prevailing market prices, the full year impact on underlying operating profit of the Group's maintenance shuts is now estimated at around €90million (previously €80 million, 2016:€75million) of which the first half effect was around €40million (2016: €20million).

Currency movements had a small net negative impact on underlying operating profit versus the comparable prior year period. The net positive impact of the stronger rouble on translation of the profits of our domestically focused Uncoated Fine Paper business was more than offset by the impact of the stronger rand and weaker Turkish lira.

Underlying earnings were down 5% to 71.2 euro cents per share, as lower net finance charges provided some offset to the lower underlying operating profit. After taking the effect of special items into account, basic earnings of 72.3 euro cents per share were down 4% on the comparable prior year period.

An interim dividend of 19.10 euro cents per share has been declared.

Packaging Paper

€million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Six months ended 31December 2016 Segment revenue 1,113 1,045 1,011 Underlying EBITDA 273 251 232 Underlying operating profit 207 192 169 Underlying operating profit margin 18.6% 18.4% 16.7% Special items income 5 - - Capital expenditure 116 70 86 Net segment assets 1,893 1,712 1,760 ROCE 22.6% 23.5% 22.4%

Underlying operating profit of €207million was up 8% on the comparable prior year period with higher selling prices and marginally higher sales volumes more than offsetting higher costs.

Strong demand, limited capacity additions and lower kraftliner imports drove European containerboard price increases during the period. Selling prices for containerboard were, on average, higher than the first half of 2016, although the magnitude of price increase varied by grade. Average benchmark European selling prices for unbleached kraftliner were up 4% on the comparable prior year period and up 6% on the second half of 2016. However, average benchmark European white-top kraftliner selling prices were similar to the first half of 2016 and marginally up on the second half of 2016, with only limited price increases achieved to date. Similarly, we have seen only limited price increases achieved to date in semi-chemical fluting. Average benchmark European selling prices for recycled containerboard were up 1% on the comparable prior year period, and up 7% on the second half of 2016.

In response to sustained good demand, a strong order position and higher input costs, we have announced further price increases of €50/tonne for recycled containerboard and unbleached kraftliner grades to take effect during July and August 2017, respectively.

Sack kraft paper selling prices increased by 3-4% from the beginning of 2017 in all markets. Markets remain very tight, with good demand, particularly in our export markets, coupled with constrained supply. During the second quarter, we implemented a further price increase of 3-4% in Europe, where most of our volumes are integrated. In overseas markets, prices were increased by 6-7% for the limited volumes that are not fixed by annual contracts.

We saw good demand across our range of speciality kraft papers during the period. Selling prices were, on average, similar to the comparable prior year period and higher than the second half of 2016.

Costs were above the comparable prior year period, driven by higher average paper for recycling costs, higher energy costs, inflationary increases on cash fixed costs and a higher depreciation charge. Green energy prices in Poland remained under pressure, limiting the contribution from the sale of green energy credits.

We completed a planned maintenance shut at our Syktyvkar mill and a project-related shut at Swiecie during the first half of the year. A planned maintenance shut is scheduled at Swiecie in the third quarter and the majority of our kraft paper mill shuts will take place in the fourth quarter of the year.

Fibre Packaging

€million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Six months ended 31December 2016 Segment revenue 1,031 968 961 Underlying EBITDA 98 94 100 Underlying operating profit 60 59 64 Underlying operating profit margin 5.8% 6.1% 6.7% Special items charge - - (13) Capital expenditure 47 50 57 Net segment assets 1,049 993 1,006 ROCE 13.0% 12.6% 13.5%

Underlying operating profit of €60million was up 2% on the comparable prior year period, with good volume growth and sales price increases partly offset by rising input costs and negative foreign exchange effects.

Corrugated Packaging benefited from 9% like-for-like volume growth, driven by good market growth in central Europe, strong volume growth in e-commerce activities and a strong recovery in Turkey. This growth is supported by our focused capital investment programme which has allowed us to better serve our customers and meet their increasingly sophisticated product and service needs. Good progress was made during the period in implementing price increases required to compensate for the significant paper input cost increases. Efforts in this regard are ongoing, with short-term margin pressure anticipated due to the normal delays in passing on paper price increases. Profitability of this segment was negatively impacted by the significantly weaker Turkish lira.

Industrial Bags volumes were up around 1%, driven by strong growth in Africa, South East Asia and CIS, partly offset by lower European and North American volumes. Sales price increases and strong cost management more than offset the impact of higher paper prices during the period. Further selling price increases are being negotiated in light of recent paper price increases.

Consumer Packaging

€million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Six months ended 31December 2016 Segment revenue 839 765 797 Underlying EBITDA 106 100 98 Underlying operating profit 63 64 57 Underlying operating profit margin 7.5% 8.4% 7.2% Special items charge - - (19) Capital expenditure 36 42 49 Net segment assets 1,312 1,148 1,270 ROCE 9.7% 11.6% 10.5%

Underlying operating profit of €63million was marginally down on the comparable prior year period. Like-for-like performance was steady, while net acquisition benefits in the current period were largely offset by one-off gains in the first half of the prior year.

We continue to make progress in our initiatives to improve product and customer mix, although in the current period this was hindered by low growth in certain value-added product segments, notably personal care components and technical films. While like-for-like gross margin contribution improved, this was offset by fixed cost increases, negative foreign exchange effects and higher depreciation and amortisation charges.

We benefited from the successful integration of Kalenobel in Turkey and Uralplastic in Russia, acquired in the second half of 2016. In February 2017, we acquired Excelsior Technologies Limited in the UK, further supporting the development of Consumer Packaging in high-growth product applications. With this acquisition, we are currently evaluating opportunities to streamline activities at our UK based operations.

We continue to focus on initiatives to improve performance across our operations. Capital expenditure is directed at both growth opportunities and the modernisation of equipment at a number of our sites to ensure we are well positioned to serve our customers' needs.

Uncoated Fine Paper

€million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Six months ended 31December 2016 Segment revenue 679 625 621 Underlying EBITDA 179 172 171 Underlying operating profit 135 133 131 Underlying operating profit margin 19.9% 21.3% 21.1% Capital expenditure 35 27 26 Net segment assets 829 864 851 ROCE 36.7% 30.3% 36.0%

Our Uncoated Fine Paper business continued to perform very strongly, with underlying operating profit of €135million, delivering a 36.7% ROCE. Lower average European selling prices and higher costs were offset by the combination of ongoing cost improvement initiatives, stable domestic pricing in Russia and foreign exchange benefits from the significant strengthening of the Russian rouble.

Sales volumes were marginally up on the comparable prior year period. Supported by good demand, reduced imports and rising pulp prices, price increases totalling up to €50 per tonne were successfully implemented in the European market during the period, although prices were still on average lower than those achieved in the first half of 2016. Average benchmark European selling prices were down over 3% on the comparable prior year period and marginally down on the second half of 2016. In Russia, domestic selling prices were stable during the first half of 2017 despite increasing pressure from imports.

Variable input costs increased marginally due to higher wood and energy costs. Fixed costs were higher due to domestic inflationary cost pressures and a longer than anticipated maintenance shut at our Syktyvkar mill.

Maintenance shuts at our Ruzomberok (Slovakia) and Neusiedler (Austria) mills are scheduled for the second half of the year. In line with previous years, the second half is also expected to be impacted by a seasonal slowdown in demand.

South Africa

€million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Six months ended 31December 2016 Segment revenue 337 290 304 Underlying EBITDA 76 114 68 Underlying operating profit 55 98 49 Underlying operating profit margin 16.3% 33.8% 16.1% Special items charge - - (6) Capital expenditure 20 25 33 Net segment assets 735 640 731 ROCE 17.6% 37.4% 27.8%

Underlying operating profit of €55million was down 44% on the first half of 2016, with a significantly lower fair value gain on our forestry assets (down €28million year-on-year), the negative impact of a stronger rand, higher input costs and inflationary cost pressures more than offsetting higher average selling prices and volume growth.

Average domestic uncoated fine paper and containerboard prices were above both the comparable prior year period and the second half of 2016. Export selling prices for white-top kraftliner were in line with the comparable prior year period, while pulp export prices were up from those achieved in the first half of 2016.

Forestry gains are dependent on a variety of external factors, the most significant of which are the export price of timber and the exchange rate. Moderate increases in export prices coupled with a strengthening rand, resulted in a fair value gain of €20million being recognised in the first half of the year, €28million lower than the unusually high gain recorded in the comparable prior year period.

Tax

Based on the Group's geographic profit mix and the relevant tax rates applicable, we would expect our tax rate to be around 22%. However, we continued to benefit from tax incentives related to our capital investments in Poland and Russia. In addition, we recognised deferred tax assets related to previously unrecognised tax losses which we now expect to be able to utilise in the coming years. As such, our underlying effective tax rate in the first half was 19%, consistent with the comparable prior year period.

Special items

Special items are those items of financial performance that we believe should be separately disclosed to assist in the understanding of our underlying financial performance. Special items are considered to be material either in nature or in amount and generally exceed €10million.

During the first half of the year, we recognised a €5 million gain in Packaging Paper on the release of restructuring and closure provisions following finalisation of the sale of our speciality kraft paper mill in Finland. Restructuring and closure costs and related impairment of assets of €14million were previously recognised in special items in 2015.

After taking the effect of special items into account, operating profit of €502million was down 5% on the comparable prior year period (€529million).

Cash flow

Cash generated from operations of €592million (2016: €620million), including the impact of an increase in working capital, reflects the continued strong cash generating capacity of the Group.

Working capital at 30 June 2017 was 13.4% of revenue (30 June 2016: 13.3%), in line with our target of 12-14% and higher than the year-end level of 12.0%. This reflects the usual seasonal uptick in the first half of the year compounded by increasing average sales volumes and selling prices, giving rise to a net outflow of €141million (2016: €61million).

Significant net cash outflows from financing activities included the payment of the final 2016 dividend in May 2017, the final payment of the 5.75% coupon on the €500million 2017 Eurobond, the redemption of this bond in April 2017, and payments of dividends to holders of non-controlling interests.

Capital investments

During the first half of the year we invested €254million (2016: €214million) in our property, plant and equipment.

Our recently completed capital projects in our Packaging Paper, Fibre Packaging and South African businesses are making strong contributions. The €94million final phase of our €260million investment programme in Swiecie to provide an additional 100,000tonnes per annum of softwood kraft pulp integrated to 80,000tonnes per annum of lightweight kraftliner and increased share of kraft top liner, involving the rebuild of a paper machine, was commissioned during the period although ramp-up has been slower than anticipated. We are encouraged by the progress achieved in ramping up production of the requisite quality at our rebuilt paper and inline coating machine in Steti, although technical challenges remain.

As a result of the prolonged start-up of the rebuilt paper machine at Swiecie and ongoing challenges on the inline coating machine at Steti, the incremental operating profit contribution in 2017 from our capital investment programme is now estimated to be €25million (previously €30million).

We have a strong major capital investment project pipeline totalling over €800million:

• The European Commission has recently approved €49million in tax incentives for our €310million investment in a new 300,000 tonne per annum kraft top white machine and related pulp mill upgrade at our Ruzomberok mill. This project remains subject to obtaining necessary permitting, which is taking longer than originally anticipated. Start-up is expected in 2020; and

• We are making good progress on our new woodyard and bleaching line at Steti (€41million). Work has also commenced on the modernisation of the mill, to replace the recovery boiler, rebuild the fibre lines and debottleneck the existing packaging paper machines, with start-up anticipated in late 2018. The investment in a new 90,000tonne per annum machine glazed speciality kraft paper machine remains subject to obtaining approval for tax incentives. The total investment in the mill modernisation and new paper machine amounts to €470million, of which the investment in the paper machine is €135million.

Given the delays on the Ruzomberok project, capital expenditure is expected to come in at the lower end of the previously indicated ranges of €600-€650million for 2017 and €800-€850million for 2018.

Treasury and borrowings

Net debt at 30 June 2017 was €1,468million (31 December 2016: €1,383million). The net debt to 12-month trailing EBITDA ratio was 1.1 times.

In April 2017, we redeemed our 5.75% €500 million Eurobond from available cash and undrawn debt facilities. At 30June2017, we had €2.0billion of committed facilities of which €667million were undrawn. The weighted average maturity of our committed debt facilities is approximately 4.3 years.

Finance charges of €40million were below those of the comparable prior year period. Average net debt was down on the comparable prior year period. The average effective interest rate for the period was lower at 5.3% (six months ended 30June2016:5.9%; six months ended 31December2016: 6.6%) mainly as a result of the 2017 Eurobond redemption. Cash interest paid was €52million.

Dividend

The Boards' aim is to offer shareholders long-term dividend growth within a targeted dividend cover range of two to three times over the business cycle.

An interim dividend of 19.10 euro cents per share has been declared by the directors and will be paid on 19September2017 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on 25August2017. An equivalent South African rand interim dividend will be paid on 19September2017 to shareholders on the register of Mondi Limited on 25August2017. The dividend will be paid from distributable reserves of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc, as presented in the respective company annual financial statements for the year ended 31December2016.

Outlook

The market outlook remains broadly positive. We saw strong demand across Packaging Paper and Corrugated Packaging in the first half and successfully implemented price increases across certain paper grades, the full effect of which is anticipated in the second half. The second half of the year will be impacted by planned maintenance shuts at a number of our mills and the usual seasonal downturn in Uncoated Fine Paper. While we continue to see some inflationary cost pressures, we remain confident of making progress in the year and continuing to deliver industry leading returns.

Reorganisation of business units

With effect from 1 October 2017, the Group will reorganise its business units to reflect the nature of the underlying products produced. The changes to the Group's business units, and consequently to the Group's segmental reporting, are as follows:

• Uncoated Fine Paper and South Africa, excluding the containerboard operations, will be merged into a single business unit;

• The containerboard operations of South Africa will be merged into Packaging Paper; and

• There will be no changes to the Fibre Packaging or Consumer Packaging business units.

We believe that this reorganisation both streamlines the organisational structure and offers the potential to deliver further synergies.

The reorganisation will have no impact on the overall Group result.

Restated segmental information will be published during the fourth quarter of 2017.

Principal risks and uncertainties

The Boards are responsible for the effectiveness of the Group's risk management activities and internal control processes. They have put procedures in place for identifying, evaluating, and managing the significant risks that the Group faces. In combination with the audit committee, at the beginning of 2017, the Boards have conducted a robust assessment of the principal risks to which Mondi is exposed and they are satisfied that the Group has effective systems and controls in place to manage its key risks within the risk tolerance levels established. There have been no significant changes to the principal risks since 31December2016 as described on pages 34 to 38 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2016.

Risk management is by nature a dynamic and ongoing process. Our approach is flexible to ensure that it remains relevant at all levels of the business, and dynamic to ensure we can be responsive to changing business conditions. This is particularly important given the diversity of the Group's locations, markets and production processes. Our internal control environment is designed to safeguard the assets of the Group and to provide reasonable assurance that the Group's business objectives will be achieved.

Strategic risks

The industries and geographies in which we operate expose us to specific long-term risks which are accepted by the Boards as a consequence of the Group's chosen strategy and operating footprint.

While there have been no significant changes in our strategic risk exposure during the year, we continue to monitor recent capacity announcements and the developments in the process as the UK seeks to exit the European Union.

The executive committee and Boards monitor our exposure to these risks and evaluate investment decisions against our overall exposures so that our strategic capital investments and acquisitions take advantage of the opportunities arising from our deliberate exposure to such risks.

Our principal strategic risks relate to the following:

• Industry productive capacity

• Product substitution

• Fluctuations and variability in selling prices or gross margins

• Country risk

Financial risks

We aim to maintain an appropriate capital structure and to conservatively manage our financial risk exposures in compliance with all laws and regulations.

Despite ongoing short-term currency volatility and increased scrutiny of the tax affairs of multinational companies, our overall residual risk exposure remains similar to previous years, reflecting our conservative approach to financial risk management.

Our principal financial risks relate to the following:

• Capital structure

• Currency risk

• Tax risks

Operational risks

A low residual risk tolerance is demonstrated through our focus on operational excellence, investment in our people and commitment to the responsible use of resources.

Our investments to improve our energy efficiency, engineer out our most significant fatal risks, improve operating efficiencies, and renew our equipment continue to reduce the likelihood of operational risk events. However, the potential impact of any such event remains unchanged.

Our principal operational risks relate to the following:

• Cost and availability of raw materials

• Energy security and related input costs

• Technical integrity of our operating assets

• Environmental impact of our operations

• Employee and contractor safety

Compliance risks

We have a zero tolerance approach to compliance risks. Our strong culture and values, emphasised in every part of our business with a focus on integrity, honesty, and transparency, underpins our approach.

Our principal compliance risks relate to the following:

• Reputational risk

• Information technology risk

Going concern

The directors have reviewed the Group's budget and latest outlook for 2017, considered the assumptions contained therein and reviewed the critical risks which may impact the Group's performance in the near term. These include an evaluation of the current macroeconomic environment and reasonably possible changes in the Group's trading performance.

The Group's financial position, cash flows, liquidity position and borrowing facilities are described in the financial statements. At 30June2017, Mondi had €667million of undrawn, committed debt facilities. The Group's debt facilities have maturity dates of between 1 and 8 years, with a weighted average maturity of 4.3 years.

Based on their evaluation, the Boards are satisfied that the Group remains solvent and has adequate liquidity to meet its obligations and continue in operational existence.

Accordingly, the Group continues to adopt the going concern basis in preparing the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements.

Capital Markets Day

The Group will hold a Capital Markets Day on the morning of Tuesday 17October 2017 in London and a site visit to two consumer packaging plants in Germany on Wednesday 18October 2017.

Directors' responsibility statement

The directors confirm that to the best of their knowledge:

• the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements of the Group have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards and in particular with International Accounting Standard 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting';

• the half-yearly results announcement includes a fair review of the significant events during the six months ended 30June2017 and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year ending 31December2017;

• there have been no significant individual related party transactions during the first six months of the financial year; and

• there have been no significant changes in the Group's related party relationships from that reported in the Integrated report and financial statements 2016.

The Group's condensed combined and consolidated financial statements, and related notes, were approved by the Boards and authorised for issue on 2August2017 and were signed on their behalf by:

Peter Oswald Andrew King

DirectorDirector

2August2017



Condensed combined and consolidated income statement

for the six months ended 30June2017

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 €million Notes Underlying Special items (Note 5) Total Underlying Special items (Note 5) Total Underlying Special items (Note5) Total Group revenue 3,582 - 3,582 3,312 - 3,312 6,662 - 6,662 Materials, energy and consumables used (1,746) - (1,746) (1,614) - (1,614) (3,249) - (3,249) Variable selling expenses (275) - (275) (251) - (251) (499) - (499) Gross margin 1,561 - 1,561 1,447 - 1,447 2,914 - 2,914 Maintenance and other indirect expenses (150) - (150) (136) - (136) (301) - (301) Personnel costs (544) - (544) (493) - (493) (996) (13) (1,009) Other net operating expenses (157) 5 (152) (104) - (104) (251) (5) (256) Depreciation, amortisation and impairments (213) - (213) (185) - (185) (385) (20) (405) Operating profit 497 5 502 529 - 529 981 (38) 943 Net profit from equity accounted investees - - - - - - 1 - 1 Total profit from operations and equity accounted investees 497 5 502 529 - 529 982 (38) 944 Net finance costs 7 (40) - (40) (47) - (47) (101) - (101) Profit before tax 457 5 462 482 - 482 881 (38) 843 Tax (charge)/credit 8 (87) - (87) (92) - (92) (166) 9 (157) Profit for the period 370 5 375 390 - 390 715 (29) 686 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 25 25 27 27 48 48 Shareholders 345 350 363 363 667 638 Earnings per share (EPS) for profit attributable to shareholders euro cents Basic EPS 9 72.3 75.0 131.8 Diluted EPS 9 72.2 74.9 131.7 Basic underlying EPS 9 71.2 75.0 137.8 Diluted underlying EPS 9 71.2 74.9 137.7 Basic headline EPS 9 72.7 75.0 135.9 Diluted headline EPS 9 72.6 74.9 135.8

Condensed combined and consolidated statement of comprehensive income

for the six months ended 30June2017

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Profit for the period 375 390 686 Items that may subsequently be reclassified to the condensed combined and consolidated income statement Cash flow hedges 2 - - Gains on available-for-sale investments - - 1 Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (46) 32 150 Share of other comprehensive expense of equity accounted investees (2) - - Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to the condensed combined and consolidated income statement Remeasurements of retirement benefits plans 14 (29) (19) Tax effect thereof (3) 7 4 Other comprehensive (expense)/income for the period (35) 10 136 Total comprehensive income for the period 340 400 822 Attributable to: Non-controlling interests 22 27 44 Shareholders 318 373 778

Condensed combined and consolidated statement of financial position

as at 30June2017

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Notes As at 30June2017 As at 30June2016 As at 31 December 2016 Property, plant and equipment 3,822 3,598 3,788 Goodwill 696 592 681 Intangible assets 124 100 120 Forestry assets 11 312 267 316 Other non-current assets 61 55 61 Total non-current assets 5,015 4,612 4,966 Inventories 879 835 850 Trade and other receivables 1,146 1,041 1,049 Cash and cash equivalents 15b 104 322 404 Other current assets 29 43 41 Total current assets 2,158 2,241 2,344 Total assets 7,173 6,853 7,310 Short-term borrowings 12 (326) (669) (651) Trade and other payables (1,065) (993) (1,100) Other current liabilities (158) (150) (167) Total current liabilities (1,549) (1,812) (1,918) Medium and long-term borrowings 12 (1,248) (1,137) (1,119) Net retirement benefits liability (223) (243) (240) Deferred tax liabilities (258) (240) (267) Other non-current liabilities (70) (61) (70) Total non-current liabilities (1,799) (1,681) (1,696) Total liabilities (3,348) (3,493) (3,614) Net assets 3,825 3,360 3,696 Equity Share capital and stated capital 542 542 542 Retained earnings and other reserves 2,978 2,536 2,850 Total attributable to shareholders 3,520 3,078 3,392 Non-controlling interests in equity 305 282 304 Total equity 3,825 3,360 3,696

The Group's condensed combined and consolidated financial statements, and related notes 1 to 20, were approved by the Boards and authorised for issue on 2August2017 and were signed on their behalf by:

Peter Oswald Andrew King

DirectorDirector

Mondi Limited company registration number: 1967/013038/06

Mondi plc company registered number: 6209386

Condensed combined and consolidated statement of changes in equity

for the six months ended 30June2017

€million Equity attributable to shareholders Non-controlling interests Total

equity At 1 January 2016 (Audited) 2,905 282 3,187 Total comprehensive income for the period 373 27 400 Dividends paid (183) (30) (213) Purchases of treasury shares (20) - (20) Other 3 3 6 At 30June2016 (Reviewed) 3,078 282 3,360 Total comprehensive income for the period 405 17 422 Dividends paid (91) (2) (93) Other - 7 7 At 31 December 2016 (Audited) 3,392 304 3,696 Total comprehensive income for the period 318 22 340 Dividends paid (180) (21) (201) Purchases of treasury shares (20) - (20) Other 10 - 10 At 30June2017 (Reviewed) 3,520 305 3,825

Equity attributable to shareholders (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Combined share capital and stated capital 542 542 542 Treasury shares (26) (24) (24) Retained earnings 3,382 3,031 3,217 Cumulative translation adjustment reserve (581) (653) (536) Post-retirement benefits reserve (64) (87) (75) Other reserves 267 269 268 Total 3,520 3,078 3,392

Condensed combined and consolidated statement of cash flows

for the six months ended 30June2017

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Notes Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 15a 592 620 1,401 Dividends received from equity accounted investees - - 1 Income tax paid (73) (104) (173) Net cash generated from operating activities 519 516 1,229 Cash flows from investing activities Investment in property, plant and equipment (254) (214) (465) Investment in forestry assets (25) (18) (45) Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash and cash equivalents 14 (34) (10) (162) Other investing activities 2 6 7 Net cash used in investing activities (311) (236) (665) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from medium and long-term borrowings 154 - 1 Repayment of medium and long-term borrowings (8) (145) (166) (Repayment of)/proceeds from Eurobonds (500) 500 500 Net proceeds from/(repayment of) short-term borrowings 117 (109) (152) Interest paid (52) (46) (82) Dividends paid to shareholders 10 (180) (183) (274) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (21) (30) (33) Purchases of treasury shares (20) (20) (20) Net realised (loss)/gain on held-for-trading derivatives (41) 10 4 Other financing activities - - 3 Net cash used in financing activities (551) (23) (219) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (343) 257 345 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 377 36 36 Cash movement in the period 15c (343) 257 345 Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates 15c (2) - (4) Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 15b 32 293 377

Notes to the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements

for the six months ended 30June2017

1 Basis of preparation

The Group has two separate legal parent entities, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc, which operate under a dual listed company (DLC) structure. The substance of the DLC structure is such that Mondi Limited and its subsidiaries, and Mondi plc and its subsidiaries, operate together as a single economic entity through a sharing agreement, with neither parent entity assuming a dominant role. Accordingly, Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are reported on a combined and consolidated basis as a single reporting entity.

The Group's condensed combined and consolidated half-yearly financial statements and notes 1 to 20 for the six months ended 30June2017 have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34, 'Interim Financial Reporting'; the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) Financial Reporting Guides as issued by the Accounting Practices Committee; the requirements of the Companies Act of South Africa; and Financial Reporting Pronouncements as issued by the Financial Reporting Council. They should be read in conjunction with the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2016, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). There are no differences for the Group in applying IFRS as issued by the IASB and IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and therefore the Group also complies with Article 4 of the EU IAS Regulation.

The condensed combined and consolidated financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as discussed in the commentary under the heading 'Going concern'.

The financial information set out above does not constitute statutory accounts as defined by section 434 of the UK Companies Act 2006. A copy of the statutory accounts for the year ended 31December2016 has been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The previous auditors have reported on those accounts; their reports were (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the previous auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the UK Companies Act 2006.

These condensed combined and consolidated financial statements have been prepared on the historical cost basis, except for the fair valuing of financial instruments and forestry assets.

The preparation of these condensed combined and consolidated financial statements requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expenses. Actual results may differ from these estimates.

In preparing these condensed combined and consolidated financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2016, with the exception of changes in estimates that are required in determining the provision for income taxes for an interim period.

These financial statements have been prepared under the supervision of the Group chief financial officer, Andrew King CA (SA).

2 Accounting policies

The same accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation have been followed in the preparation of the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30June2017 as were applied in the preparation of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31December2016, except as follows:

• A number of amendments to IFRS became effective for the financial period beginning on 1January2017, but the Group did not have to change its accounting policies or make material retrospective adjustments as a result of adopting these new standards; and

• Taxes on income in the interim period are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual profits or losses.

3 Seasonality

The seasonality of the Group's operations had no significant impact on the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements.

4 Operating segments

Identification of the Group's externally reportable operating segments

The Group's externally reportable operating segments reflect the internal reporting structure of the Group. Due to its unique characteristics in terms of geography, currency and underlying risks, the operating segment South Africa is managed and reported as a separate geographic segment. The remaining operating segments are managed based on the nature of the underlying products produced by those businesses and comprise four distinct segments.

Each of the reportable business segments derives its income from the sale of manufactured products.

Six months ended 30June2017 (Reviewed)

€million, unless otherwise stated Packaging Paper Fibre Packaging Consumer Packaging Uncoated Fine Paper South Africa Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 1,113 1,031 839 679 337 - (417) 3,582 Internal revenue (335) (17) (2) (4) (59) - 417 - External revenue 778 1,014 837 675 278 - - 3,582 Underlying EBITDA 273 98 106 179 76 (22) - 710 Depreciation and impairments (64) (35) (32) (43) (21) (1) - (196) Amortisation (2) (3) (11) (1) - - - (17) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 207 60 63 135 55 (23) - 497 Special items 5 - - - - - - 5 Operating segment assets 2,220 1,390 1,555 1,045 852 7 (230) 6,839 Operating net segment assets 1,893 1,049 1,312 829 735 4 - 5,822 Additions to non-current

non-financial assets 114 49 76 38 44 - - 321 Capital expenditure cash payments 116 47 36 35 20 - - 254 Operating margin (%) 18.6 5.8 7.5 19.9 16.3 - - 13.9 Return on capital employed (%) 22.6 13.0 9.7 36.7 17.6 - - 18.7 Average number of employees (thousands)1 5.1 8.1 6.0 5.4 1.7 0.1 - 26.4

Six months ended 30June2016 (Reviewed)

€million, unless otherwise stated Packaging Paper Fibre Packaging Consumer Packaging Uncoated Fine Paper South Africa Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 1,045 968 765 625 290 - (381) 3,312 Internal revenue (305) (17) (2) (2) (55) - 381 - External revenue 740 951 763 623 235 - - 3,312 Underlying EBITDA 251 94 100 172 114 (17) - 714 Depreciation and impairments (58) (33) (28) (38) (16) - - (173) Amortisation (1) (2) (8) (1) - - - (12) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 192 59 64 133 98 (17) - 529 Operating segment assets 2,078 1,288 1,347 1,043 749 7 (192) 6,320 Operating net segment assets 1,712 993 1,148 864 640 6 - 5,363 Additions to non-current

non-financial assets 60 65 40 22 42 - - 229 Capital expenditure cash payments 70 50 42 27 25 - - 214 Operating margin (%) 18.4 6.1 8.4 21.3 33.8 - - 16.0 Return on capital employed (%) 23.5 12.6 11.6 30.3 37.4 - - 21.2 Average number of employees (thousands)1 5.0 7.6 4.9 5.6 1.7 0.1 - 24.9

Year ended 31December 2016 (Audited)

€million, unless otherwise stated Packaging Paper Fibre Packaging Consumer Packaging Uncoated Fine Paper South Africa Corporate Intersegment elimination Total Segment revenue 2,056 1,929 1,562 1,246 594 - (725) 6,662 Internal revenue (585) (32) (4) (4) (100) - 725 - External revenue 1,471 1,897 1,558 1,242 494 - - 6,662 Underlying EBITDA 483 194 198 343 182 (34) - 1,366 Depreciation and impairments (118) (66) (59) (77) (35) (1) - (356) Amortisation (4) (5) (18) (2) - - - (29) Underlying operating profit/(loss) 361 123 121 264 147 (35) - 981 Special items - (13) (19) - (6) - - (38) Operating segment assets 2,092 1,315 1,502 1,064 857 4 (178) 6,656 Operating net segment assets 1,760 1,006 1,270 851 731 - - 5,618 Additions to non-current

non-financial assets 149 161 217 50 103 - - 680 Capital expenditure cash payments 156 107 91 53 58 - - 465 Operating margin (%) 17.6 6.4 7.7 21.2 24.7 - - 14.7 Return on capital employed (%) 22.4 13.5 10.5 36.0 27.8 - - 20.3 Average number of employees (thousands)1 5.0 7.7 5.3 5.6 1.7 0.1 - 25.4

Note:

1 Presented on a full time employee equivalent basis.

Reconciliation of underlying EBITDA and underlying operating profit to profit before tax

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Underlying EBITDA 710 714 1,366 Depreciation and impairments (196) (173) (356) Amortisation (17) (12) (29) Underlying operating profit 497 529 981 Special items (see note 5) 5 - (38) Net profit from equity accounted investees - - 1 Net finance costs (40) (47) (101) Profit before tax 462 482 843

Reconciliation of operating segment assets

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) As at 30June2017 As at 30June2016 As at 31 December 2016 € million Segment

assets Net segment

assets Segment

assets Net segment

assets Segment

assets Net segment

assets Segments total 6,839 5,822 6,320 5,363 6,656 5,618 Unallocated Investment in equity accounted investees 6 6 10 10 9 9 Deferred tax assets/(liabilities) 23 (235) 19 (221) 26 (241) Other non-operating assets/(liabilities) 190 (300) 174 (301) 209 (307) Group capital employed 7,058 5,293 6,523 4,851 6,900 5,079 Financial instruments/(net debt) 115 (1,468) 330 (1,491) 410 (1,383) Total assets/equity 7,173 3,825 6,853 3,360 7,310 3,696

External revenue by location of production External revenue by location of customer (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) € million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Revenue Africa South Africa 337 286 594 211 189 407 Rest of Africa 7 6 13 106 98 200 Africa total 344 292 607 317 287 607 Western Europe Austria 545 500 1,018 71 73 143 Germany 448 445 897 478 466 929 United Kingdom 37 17 33 116 116 224 Rest of western Europe 258 273 529 684 666 1,278 Western Europe total 1,288 1,235 2,477 1,349 1,321 2,574 Emerging Europe Poland 464 465 900 287 274 546 Rest of emerging Europe 688 625 1,246 460 433 883 Emerging Europe total 1,152 1,090 2,146 747 707 1,429 Russia 456 350 760 379 273 602 North America 301 302 588 389 371 729 South America - - - 35 34 70 Asia and Australia 41 43 84 366 319 651 Group total 3,582 3,312 6,662 3,582 3,312 6,662

5 Special items

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Operating special items Impairment of assets - - (22) Reversal of impairment of assets - - 2 Restructuring and closure costs: Personnel costs - - (13) Other restructuring and closure costs 5 - (5) Total special items before tax and non-controlling interests 5 - (38) Tax credit (see note 8) - - 9 Total special items attributable to shareholders 5 - (29)

Operating special items

Release of restructuring and closure provisions of €5 million in Packaging Paper on finalisation of the sale of a speciality kraft paper mill in Finland. Restructuring and closure costs and related impairment of assets of €14 million were previously recognised in special items in 2015.

6 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Write-down of inventories to net realisable value (19) (21) (29) Aggregate reversal of previous write-down of inventories 14 13 18

7 Net finance costs

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Investmentincome 2 3 5 Net foreign currency losses - (2) (4) Finance costs Interest expense Interest on bank overdrafts and loans (38) (46) (97) Net interest expense on net retirement benefits liability (4) (4) (10) Total interest expense (42) (50) (107) Less: Interest capitalised - 2 5 Total finance costs (42) (48) (102) Netfinancecosts (40) (47) (101)

8 Tax charge

The Group's effective rate of tax before special items for the six months ended 30June2017, calculated on profit before tax before special items and including net profit from equity accounted investees, was 19% (six months ended 30June2016: 19%; year ended 31December2016: 19%).

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 UK corporation tax at 19.5% (2016: 20.0%) 1 1 1 SA corporation tax at 28% (2016: 28%) 13 17 22 Overseas tax 81 71 134 Current tax in respect of prior periods - 1 5 Current tax 95 90 162 Deferred tax in respect of the current period 4 9 28 Deferred tax in respect of prior periods (12) (7) (22) Deferred tax attributabletoachangeinthe rateofdomesticincometax - - (2) Total tax charge before special items 87 92 166 Current tax on special items - - (1) Deferred tax on special items - - (8) Total tax credit on special items (see note 5) - - (9) Total tax charge 87 92 157

9 Earnings per share

The calculation of basic and diluted EPS, basic and diluted underlying EPS and basic and diluted headline EPS is based on the following data:

Earnings (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Profit for the period attributable to shareholders 350 363 638 Special items (see note 5) (5) - 38 Related tax (see note 5) - - (9) Underlying earnings for the period attributable to shareholders 345 363 667 Special items not excluded from headline earnings 5 - (18) Loss/(profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 (1) - Impairments not included in special items - 1 5 Related tax - - 4 Headline earnings for the period attributable to shareholders 352 363 658

Weighted average number of shares (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Basic number of ordinary shares outstanding 484.3 484.1 484.2 Effect of dilutive potential ordinary shares 0.4 0.3 0.3 Diluted number of ordinary shares outstanding 484.7 484.4 484.5

10 Dividends

The interim dividend for the year ending 31December2017 of 19.10 euro cents per share will be paid on 19September2017 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi plc on 25August2017. An equivalent South African rand interim dividend will be paid on 19September2017 to shareholders on the register of Mondi Limited on 25August2017. The dividend will be paid from distributable reserves of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc, as presented in the respective company annual financial statements for the year ended 31December2016.

Dividends paid to the shareholders of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc are presented on a combined basis.

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) euro cents per share Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Final dividend paid (in respect of prior year) 38.19 37.62 37.62 Interim dividend paid 18.81 Interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30 June 19.10 18.81 Final dividend proposed for the year ended 31 December 2016 38.19

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Final dividend paid (in respect of prior year) 180 183 183 Interim dividend paid 91 Total dividends paid 180 183 274 Interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30 June 93 91 Final dividend proposed for the year ended 31 December 2016 185 Declared by Group companies to non-controlling interests 21 30 32

Dividend timetable

The interim dividend for the year ending 31December2017 will be paid in accordance with the following timetable:

Mondi Limited Mondi plc Last date to trade shares cum-dividend JSE Limited 22 August 2017 22 August 2017 London Stock Exchange Not applicable 23 August 2017 Shares commence trading ex-dividend JSE Limited 23August2017 23 August 2017 London Stock Exchange Not applicable 24 August 2017 Record date JSE Limited 25August2017 25 August 2017 London Stock Exchange Not applicable 25August2017 Last date for receipt of Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP) elections by Central Securities Depository Participants 31 August 2017 31 August 2017 Last date for DRIP elections to UK Registrar and South African Transfer Secretaries by shareholders of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc 1 September 2017 25 August 2017* Payment Date South African Register 19September2017 19 September 2017 UK Register Not applicable 19September2017 DRIP purchase settlement dates (subject to market conditions and the purchase of shares in the open market) 26 September 2017 21 September 2017** Currency conversion dates ZAR/euro 3 August 2017 3 August 2017 Euro/sterling Not applicable 1 September 2017

*1 September 2017 for Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders

**26 September 2017 for Mondi plc South African branch register shareholders

Share certificates on the South African registers of Mondi Limited and Mondi plc may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between 23August2017 and 27August2017, both dates inclusive, nor may transfers between the UK and South African registers of Mondi plc take place between 16August2017 and 27August2017, both dates inclusive.

Information relating to the dividend tax to be withheld from Mondi Limited shareholders and Mondi plc shareholders on the South African branch register will be announced separately, together with the ZAR/euro exchange rate to be applied, on or shortly after 3August2017.

11 Forestry assets

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 At 1 January 316 219 219 Capitalised expenditure 24 17 39 Acquisition of assets 1 1 6 Fair value gains 20 48 64 Disposal of assets - - (1) Felling costs (41) (26) (57) Currency movements (8) 8 46 At 30June / 31 December 312 267 316

The fair value of forestry assets is a level 3 measure in terms of the fair value measurement hierarchy (see note 18), consistent with prior years. The fair value of forestry assets is determined using a market approach.

12 Borrowings

Financing facilities

Group liquidity is provided through a range of committed debt facilities. The principal loan arrangements in place are the following:

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Maturity Interest rate % Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Financing facilities Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility July 2021 EURIBOR/LIBOR + margin 750 750 750 €500 million Eurobond April 2017 5.75 % - 500 500 €500 million Eurobond September 2020 3.375 % 500 500 500 €500 million Eurobond April 2024 1.50 % 500 500 500 European Investment Bank Facility June 2025 EURIBOR + margin 76 86 81 Export Credit Agency Facility June 2020 EURIBOR + margin 43 63 53 Other Various Various 136 82 113 Total committed facilities 2,005 2,481 2,497 Drawn (1,338) (1,724) (1,685) Total committed facilities available 667 757 812

The €500 million Eurobond maturing in 2020 contains a coupon step-up clause whereby the coupon will be increased by 1.25% per annum if the Group fails to maintain at least one investment grade credit rating from either Moody's Investors Service or Standard & Poor's. Mondi currently has investment grade credit ratings from both Moody's Investors Service (Baa2, outlook stable) and Standard & Poor's (BBB, outlook positive).

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Secured 4 7 3 Unsecured Bonds 995 1,493 1,495 Bank loans and overdrafts 564 292 260 Other loans 11 14 12 Total unsecured 1,570 1,799 1,767 Total borrowings 1,574 1,806 1,770 Maturity of borrowings Current 326 669 651 Non-current 1,248 1,137 1,119

13 Retirement benefits

All assumptions related to the Group's material defined benefit schemes and post-retirement medical plan liabilities were re-assessed individually and the remaining defined benefit schemes and unfunded statutory retirement obligations were re-assessed in aggregate for the six months ended 30June2017. The net retirement benefit liability decreased by €17 million mainly due to changes in assumptions. The assets backing the defined benefit scheme liabilities reflect their market values as at 30June2017. Net remeasurement gains arising from changes in assumptions amounting to €14 million before tax have been recognised in the condensed combined and consolidated statement of comprehensive income.

14 Business combinations

To 30June2017

Acquisition of Excelsior Technologies Limited

Mondi acquired 100% of the outstanding share capital of Excelsior Technologies Limited (Excelsior) on 3February2017 from funds managed by Endless LLP and certain other minority shareholders, for a total consideration of GBP34million (€40million) on a debt and cash-free basis. Excelsior is a vertically-integrated producer of innovative flexible packaging solutions, mainly for food applications, with a unique packaging technology for microwave steam cooking. The acquisition of Excelsior supports the development of Mondi's Consumer Packaging business in high growth product applications.

Excelsior's revenue for the six months ended 30June2017 was €27million with a profit after tax of €nil. Excelsior's revenueof €21millionand loss after tax of €1million since the date of acquisition have been included in the condensed combined and consolidated income statement.

Acquisition of Smurfit Kappa Recycling CE, s.r.o.

Mondi acquired Smurfit Kappa Recycling CE, s.r.o. (SK Recycling) on 8March2017 for a consideration of €1millionon a debt and cash-free basis. SK Recycling operates eight paper recycling sites in Slovakia. The acquisition allows Mondi to increase the availability of high quality paper for recycling that is procured by our Central and Eastern European mills.

SK Recycling's revenue for the six months ended 30June2017 was €2million with a profit after tax of €nil. SK Recycling's revenueof €1millionand profit after tax of €nil since the date of acquisition have been included in the condensed combined and consolidated income statement.

Details of the net assets acquired, as adjusted from book to fair value, are as follows:

(Reviewed) € million Book value Revaluation Fair value Net assets acquired Property, plant and equipment 5 1 6 Intangible assets - 15 15 Share of joint venture 1 - 1 Inventories 3 3 6 Trade and other receivables 9 (1) 8 Cash and cash equivalents 2 - 2 Total assets 20 18 38 Trade and other payables (7) - (7) Deferred tax liabilities - (4) (4) Other non-current liabilities (1) 1 - Total liabilities (excluding debt) (8) (3) (11) Short-term borrowings (1) - (1) Medium and long-term borrowings (8) - (8) Debt assumed (9) - (9) Net assets acquired 3 15 18 Goodwill arising on acquisition 16 Goodwill arising on purchase price adjustment (Uralplastic) 2 Cash acquired net of overdrafts (2) Net cash paid per condensed combined and consolidated statement of cash flows 34

(Reviewed) € million Goodwill Net assets Net cash paid Excelsior 16 17 31 SK Recycling - 1 1 Acquisitions total 16 18 32 Purchase price adjustment (Uralplastic) 2 - 2 Acquisitions total including adjustments 18 18 34

Transaction costs of €1million were charged to the condensed combined and consolidated income statement.

Goodwill arising on the above business combinations is not tax deductible.

The fair value accounting of these acquisitions is provisional in nature. The nature of the businesses is such that further adjustments to the carrying values of acquired assets and/or liabilities, and adjustments to the purchase price, are possible as the detail of the acquired businesses is evaluated post acquisition. If necessary, any adjustments to the fair values recognised will be made within 12months of the acquisition date.

In respect of trade and other receivables, the gross contractual amounts receivable less the best estimates at the acquisition date of the contractual cash flows not expected to be collected approximate the book values as presented.

To 31December 2016

Mondi acquired 100% of the outstanding share capital of SIMET S.A. (SIMET) on 27April2016 for a consideration of €13million on a debt and cash-free basis. SIMETis a corrugated plant that produces a wide range of flexo printed packaging.

On 12July, Mondi acquired a 90% interest in Kale Nobel Ambalaj Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Kalenobel) for a consideration of €90million on a debt and cash-free basis. Kalenobel is a consumer packaging company focused on the manufacture of flexible consumer packaging for ice cream and other applications as well as aseptic cartons.

On 15 July, Mondi acquired a 100% interest in ZAO Uralplastic-N (Uralplastic) for a consideration of RUB2,949million (€41million) on a debt and cash-free basis. Uralplastic manufactures a range of consumer flexible packaging products for food, hygiene, homecare and other applications.

On 20October, Mondi acquired 100% of the outstanding share capital of LLC Beepack (Lebedyan) for a consideration of RUB2,825million (€41million) on a debt and cash-free basis. Lebedyan produces a range of corrugated packaging trays and boxes for food and agricultural products including beverages, fruit and vegetables, poultry and dairy.

(Audited) € million Goodwill Net assets Net cash paid SIMET 4 6 10 Kalenobel 42 31 68 Uralplastic 22 6 28 Lebedyan 13 28 41 Acquisitions total 81 71 147 Purchase price adjustment (KSP) 13 - 13 Deferred acquisition consideration (Ascania) 2 Acquisitions total including adjustments 94 71 162

15 Consolidated cash flow analysis

(a) Reconciliation of profit before tax to cash generated from operations

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Profit before tax 462 482 843 Depreciation and amortisation 213 184 380 Net cash flow effect of current and prior period special items (5) (10) 17 Net finance costs 40 47 101 Decrease in provisions and net retirement benefits (11) (4) (14) Movement in working capital (141) (61) 68 Fair value gains on forestry assets (20) (48) (64) Felling costs 41 26 57 Loss/(profit) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 2 (1) - Other adjustments 11 5 13 Cash generated from operations 592 620 1,401

(b) Cash and cash equivalents

(Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million As at 30June2017 As at 30June2016 As at 31 December 2016 Cash and cash equivalents per condensed combined and consolidated statement of financial position 104 322 404 Bank overdrafts included in short-term borrowings (72) (29) (27) Cash and cash equivalents per condensed combined and consolidated statement of cash flows 32 293 377

(c) Movement in net debt

The Group's net debt position is as follows:

€million Cash and

cash

equivalents Debt due

within one

year Debt due

after one

year Financial asset investments Debt-related derivative financial instruments Total net

debt At 1 January 2016 (Audited) 36 (222) (1,319) 2 5 (1,498) Cash flow 257 109 (355) - - 11 Business combinations - 1 - - - 1 Movement in unamortised loan costs - - (2) - - (2) Net movement in derivative financial instruments - - - - (13) (13) Reclassification - (527) 527 - - - Currency movements - (1) 12 - (1) 10 At 30June2016 (Reviewed) 293 (640) (1,137) 2 (9) (1,491) Cash flow 88 43 20 - - 151 Business combinations - (18) (19) - - (37) Net movement in derivative financial instruments - - - - (10) (10) Reclassification - (14) 20 - - 6 Currency movements (4) 5 (3) - - (2) At 31 December 2016 (Audited) 377 (624) (1,119) 2 (19) (1,383) Cash flow (343) 383 (146) (1) - (107) Business combinations - (1) (8) - - (9) Movement in unamortised loan costs - - (1) - - (1) Net movement in derivative financial instruments - - - - 19 19 Reclassification - (18) 18 2 - 2 Currency movements (2) 6 8 - (1) 11 At 30June2017 (Reviewed) 32 (254) (1,248) 3 (1) (1,468)

16 Capital commitments

Capital commitments are based on capital projects approved to date and the budget approved by the Boards. As previously indicated, capital expenditure is expected to be at the lower end of the €600-€650 million range as previously published. These capital projects are expected to be financed from existing cash resources and borrowing facilities.

17 Contingent liabilities

Contingent liabilities comprise aggregate amounts as at 30June2017 of €6million (as at 30June2016: €10million; as at 31December 2016: €11million) in respect of loans and guarantees given to banks and other third parties. No acquired contingent liabilities have been recorded in the Group's condensed combined and consolidated statement of financial position for all periods presented.

Provision is made for all liabilities that are expected to materialise through legal and tax claims against the Group.

18 Fair value measurement

Financial instruments that are measured in the condensed combined and consolidated statement of financial position at fair value, or where the fair value of financial instruments has been disclosed in the notes to the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements, are based on the following fair value measurement hierarchy:

• level 1 - quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities;

• level 2 - inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly (that is, as prices) or indirectly (that is, derived from prices); and

• level 3 - inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (that is, unobservable inputs).

The only assets measured at fair value on level 3 of the fair value measurement hierarchy are the Group's forestry assets as set out in note 11 and certain assets acquired or liabilities assumed in business combinations.

There have been no transfers of assets or liabilities between levels of the fair value hierarchy during the period.

The fair values of financial instruments that are not traded in an active market (for example, over-the-counter derivatives) are determined using generally accepted valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data where available and rely as little as possible on Group specific estimates.

Specific valuation methodologies used to value financial instruments include:

• the fair values of interest rate swaps and foreign exchange contracts are calculated as the present value of expected future cash flows based on observable yield curves and exchange rates;

• the Group's commodity price derivatives are valued by independent third parties, who in turn calculate the fair values as the present value of expected future cash flows based on observable market data; and

• other techniques, including discounted cash flow analysis, are used to determine the fair values of other financial instruments.

Except as detailed below, the directors consider that the carrying values of financial assets and financial liabilities recorded at amortised cost in the condensed combined and consolidated financial statements are approximately equal to their fair values.

Carrying amount Fair value (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) (Reviewed) (Reviewed) (Audited) €million As at 30June2017 As at 30June2016 As at 31 December 2016 As at 30June2017 As at 30June2016 As at 31 December 2016 Financial liabilities Borrowings 1,574 1,806 1,770 1,634 1,902 1,844

19 Related party transactions

The Group and its subsidiaries, in the ordinary course of business, enter into various sale, purchase and service transactions with equity accounted investees and others in which the Group has a material interest. These transactions are under terms that are no less favourable than those arranged with third parties. These transactions, in total, are not considered to be significant.

Transactions between Mondi Limited, Mondi plc and their respective subsidiaries, which are related parties, have been eliminated on consolidation.

There have been no significant changes to the related parties as disclosed in note 31 of the Group's Integrated report and financial statements 2016.

20 Events occurring after 30June2017

With the exception of the interim dividend declared for the six months ended 30June2017 (see note10) there have been no material reportable events since 30June2017.

Production statistics

Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Packaging Paper Containerboard '000 tonnes 987 1,001 2,000 Kraft paper '000 tonnes 606 601 1,204 Softwood pulp '000 tonnes 952 950 1,870 Internal consumption '000 tonnes 878 866 1,698 Market pulp '000 tonnes 74 84 172 Hardwood pulp '000 tonnes 183 181 364 Internal consumption '000 tonnes 179 181 364 Market pulp '000 tonnes 4 - - Fibre Packaging Corrugated board and boxes million m² 820 681 1,448 Industrial bags million units 2,513 2,523 4,881 Extrusion coatings million m² 667 651 1,249 Consumer Packaging Consumer packaging million m2 3,783 3,511 7,156 Uncoated Fine Paper Uncoated fine paper '000 tonnes 697 704 1,408 Softwood pulp '000 tonnes 175 169 334 Internal consumption '000 tonnes 167 160 315 Market pulp '000 tonnes 8 9 19 Hardwood pulp '000 tonnes 420 423 853 Internal consumption '000 tonnes 380 387 777 Market pulp '000 tonnes 40 36 76 Newsprint '000 tonnes 106 102 202 South Africa Containerboard '000 tonnes 132 127 253 Uncoated fine paper '000 tonnes 121 129 258 Hardwood pulp '000 tonnes 322 305 602 Internal consumption '000 tonnes 152 167 322 Market pulp '000 tonnes 170 138 280 Softwood pulp - internal consumption '000 tonnes 75 75 148 Newsprint '000 tonnes 53 55 111

Exchange rates

Average Closing versus euro Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 Six months ended 30June2017 Six months ended 30June2016 Year ended 31December 2016 South African rand 14.31 17.20 16.27 14.92 16.45 14.46 Czech koruna 26.78 27.04 27.03 26.20 27.13 27.02 Polish zloty 4.27 4.37 4.36 4.23 4.44 4.41 Pounds sterling 0.86 0.78 0.82 0.88 0.83 0.86 Russian rouble 62.76 78.31 74.16 67.54 71.52 64.30 Turkish lira 3.94 3.26 3.34 4.01 3.21 3.71 US dollar 1.08 1.12 1.11 1.14 1.11 1.05

