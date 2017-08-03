

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) reported an increase in operating profit and sales for the first half of 2017 compared to last year.



For the first half of 2017, the company's operating earnings or EBIT rose 30 percent from the year-ago period to 134 million euros.



Consolidated sales for the period rose 8 percent from the year-ago period to 2.81 billion euros.



The company's order backlog was 7.1 billion euros on June 31, 2017, compared to 7.3 billion euros at the end of the year-ago period.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Rheinmetall is now aiming for organic sales growth of around 6 percent, based on annual sales of 5.6 billion euros in 2016. The company had earlier projected growth of between 4 percent and 5 percent.



The company also raised its outlook for operating margin at Group level to around 6.5 percent from the prior 6.3 percent.



As in the previous year, Rheinmetall anticipates an operating margin for Rheinmetall Automotive of around 8.4 percent for the current fiscal year. The company had previously forecast an operating margin of at least 8 percent.



Rheinmetall continues to expect earnings to improve in the Defence sector in 2017 and anticipates an operating earnings margin of between 5.0 percent and 5.5 percent.



