Systemair AB: Systemair Annual Report 2016/17 is now available online

Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) announced today that the company's Annual Report for 2016/17 is published, see the attached file. The Annual Report is also published on the company's website www.systemair.com, in both Swedish and English version.

Printed Annual Reports will be distributed shortly to those who have expressed an interest by phone +46 222 440 00. A printed Annual Report can also be ordered on the website.

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 222-440 13, + 46 (0)73 094 40 13

Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 (0)222 440 09, + 46 (0)70 577 40 09

Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, + 46 222 44 001, + 46 70 519 00 01

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com (http://www.systemair.com/)

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB has willingly chosen to make public or that which it is obliged to make public according to the Securities Market Act. Swedish and English versions of this information have been submitted for publication at 08.00 am on 3 August 2017.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.

Systemair Annual Report 2017 (http://hugin.info/138279/R/2125206/811057.pdf)



