

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK) reported that its consolidated profit for the first-half of 2017 declined to 22.6 million euros from the prior year's 51.0 million euros.



Sales for the period rose to 1.501 billion euros from 1.48 billion euros in the previous year. This performance was supported by growth in service business.



As of 30 June 2017, Nordex had an order backlog including service business of a total of 3.6 billion euros, which forms the basis for the confirmation of the full-year targets for 2017. Thus, sales are expected to come within a range of 3.1 billion euros to 3.3 billion euros, accompanied by an EBITDA margin of between 7.8 and 8.2 percent. The Board expects the working capital ratio to drop to 5 - 7 percent in the second half of the year particularly due to prepayments received on new orders.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX