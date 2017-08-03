

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BMW Group (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Thursday that second-quarter earnings before tax - Group increased 9.2 percent to 3.06 billion euros from last year's 2.80 billion euros.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBT margin - Group was 11.8 percent, up 0.6 percentage points from 11.2 percent last year.



Automotive segment's EBIT grew 2.8 percent to 2.23 billion euros.



BMW said its group sales continue to grow through June 2017. the company sold 1.22 million units, up 5 percent. Automotive segment sales grew 4.6 percent to 633,582 units.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company projects positive business development despite challenges.



BMW Group sees slight increase in EBT compared with previous year for the year.



For 2020, the company projects EBT margin above 10 percent, compared to 10.3 percent in 2016.



Further, global annual premium segment sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7 percent to 9.8 mln units by 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX