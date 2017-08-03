

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares are seen opening slightly lower on Thursday, tracking weak cues from Asia. Underlying sentiment may remain cautious ahead of the Bank of England's (BoE) interest-rate decision later in the day and the all-important U.S. jobs report, due on Friday.



The BoE's quarterly inflation report will be closely watched for any changes to the forecast for growth and inflation.



The U.S. Labor Department's monthly jobs report is expected to show that employment climbed by 180,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate is expected to dip to 4.3 percent.



Asian stocks are broadly lower as the yen inched up slightly and oil prices dipped on high OPEC supplies.



Seoul shares led regional losses after the Moon Jae-in administration announced plans to raise the rate of taxation for large businesses and launched measures to stabilize the country's surging property market.



The dollar inched away from a 15-month low versus a basket of currencies.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mostly higher even as a report by private payrolls processor ADP showed that private sector employment increased by less than expected in July.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out modest gains to finish above the 22,000 mark for the first time, powered by Apple's stellar results.



European markets fell on Wednesday as earnings proved to be a mixed bag and the euro and pound surged against a broadly weaker dollar amid continued political uncertainty in the U.S.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.4 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.6 percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.2 percent.



