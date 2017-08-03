

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported profit before tax of 462 million euros for the six months ended 30 June 2017, down from 482 million euros in the prior-year period.



Profit to shareholders decreased to 350 million euros from 363 million euros last year. Earnings per share in euro cents were 72.3 compared to 75.0 in the year-ago period.



Underlying operating profit for the half year decreased to 497 million euros from 529 million euros last year. Underlying earnings per share in euro cents were 71.2, compared to 75.0 a year ago.



First-half Group revenue was 3.58 billion euros, up from 3.31 billion euros a year ago. Revenue was up 4 percent on a like-for-like basis, driven by higher sales volumes, higher sales prices and positive currency effects.



An interim dividend of 19.10 euro cents per share has been declared by the directors and will be paid on 19 September 2017 to those shareholders on the register of Mondi on 25 August 2017.



Looking ahead, Mondi noted that the second half of the year will be impacted by planned maintenance shuts at a number of its mills and the usual seasonal downturn in Uncoated Fine Paper. While the company continues to see some inflationary cost pressures, it remains confident of making progress in the year and continuing to deliver industry leading returns.



