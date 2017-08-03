C-RAD announced today that a contract, to supply Nya Karolinska Solna (NKS) and Södersjukhuset in Stockholm, Sweden with its latest SIGRT (Surface Image Guided Radiation Therapy) solution, has been signed. The contract includes the supply of C-RAD's cutting edge surface tracking solution based on the products Sentinel 4DCT and Catalyst HD. It includes also products that C-RAD is distributing for other vendors in the field of radiation therapy in Sweden.



The systems will be delivered with the complete C-RAD software suite with modules for patient positioning, respiratory gating and motion monitoring during treatment to ensure exceptionally high precision and efficiency. C-RAD provides interfaces to seamlessly integrate its products into the workflow, for a maximum in user comfort and optimized patient safety.



The contract was signed with Elekta Instruments AB, the Swedish subsidiary of Elekta AB (publ.). A public tender was awarded to Elekta in 2016 to equip the radiation therapy department of NKS and Södersjukhuset with Elekta and 3rd party products such as C-RAD's SIGRT solution.



Nya Karolinska Solna is the project name for the state-of-the-art hospital currently under construction next to Karolinska University Hospital in Solna close to Stockholm, Sweden. It will be fully operational in 2018. NKS is being built to be able to meet the demands of the future in relation to health and medical care - with a greater focus on the patient's needs, faster provision of care, and increased patient safety with single rooms for all inpatients.



The contract includes an order total of approximately 21 mSEK. The project is booked as order intake during the third quarter of C-RAD's fiscal year. Approximately forty percent of the order volume is allocated to distribution products and sixty percent to C-RAD products. For the C-RAD products, the gross profit margin is higher than on sales of distribution products. It is expected to commence delivery and installation for the major part of the order during the fourth quarter.



"We are proud to have the opportunity to implement our technology in this prestigious cancer centers in Stockholm and by this help to improve cancer care in the region. The fundamental designs for the C-RAD products have been developed at Karolinska Insitutet in collaboration with the technical university in Stockholm." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "NKS will be a state-of-the-art university hospital. The fact that this customer requests advanced surface tracking solution for their new linear accelerators is underlining the demand for our leading technology on the way to become a standard in radiation therapy."



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



