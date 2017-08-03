Espoo, Finland, 2017-08-03 08:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



DOVRE GROUP: NOTIFICATION PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT



Dovre Group Plc has on August 2, 2017, received a notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act from Ilari Koskelo. According to the notification, the total combined ownership of Ilari Koskelo and Navdata Oy, an entity controlled by Ilari Koskelo, to shares and voting rights in Dovre Group Plc was 5.84 percentage on August 2, 2017.



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting % of shares and voting ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009008098 4,548,655 1,300,000 4.54 % 1.30 % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 5,848,655 5.84 % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Dovre Group Plc's registered total number of shares is 100,168,769.



Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has two business areas: Project Personnel and Consulting. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Russia, Singapore, the UAE and the US, and employs about 500 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Company web site www.dovregroup.com.



