

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSE.L) reported pretax profit from continuing operations of 277 million pounds compared to 164 million pounds, previous year. Profit for the financial period from continuing operations to equity holders increased to 175 million pounds from 95 million pounds. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 49.4 pence compared to 27.1 pence. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations increased to 69.8 pence from 57.1 pence.



First-half revenue was 853 million pounds compared to 722 million pounds, a year ago. In line with its progressive dividend policy, the Group increased the interim dividend by 20%, to 14.4 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX