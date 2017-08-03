

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L) reported profit before tax of 14.1 million pounds for the six months ended June 30 2017, down from 58.1 million pounds in the previous year.



Loss for the period from continuing operations was 18.2 million pounds, compared to profit of 54.3 million pounds last year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 1.68 pence, compared to profit of 4.82 pence a year ago.



Underlying trading profit declined to 35.3 million pounds from 50.6 million pounds in the prior-year period. Underlying earnings per share were 1.55 pence, compared to 3.30 pence last year.



First-half revenue from continuing operations were 1.51 billion pounds, compared to 1.49 billion pounds in the prior-year period.



Revenue from continuing and discontinued operations for the period was 1.51 billion pounds, compared to 1.52 billion pounds last year.



The Board of Serco Group has not declared an interim dividend for 2017.



Looking ahead, Serco Group affirmed its outlook for fiscal 2017. The company maintained its forecast for revenue of approximately 3.1 billion pounds and underlying trading profit of between 65 million pounds and 70 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX