Copenhagen, 3 August 2017







Positive trend in financials for H1 2017



-- 9% profit increase to EUR 4.9M -- 12% increase in revenue to EUR 28.4M -- 6% increase in EBITDA to EUR 20.3M* -- 1% decrease in EBITDA to EUR 24.4M, including EBITDA from associates



*Adjusted for income from Associates/ Excluding Special Items



Negative trend in the production performance in H1 2017 mainly due to poor wind conditions



-- 50% of the total expected annual net production has been generated in H1 2017 -- -13% in total net production in H1 2017 vs H1 2016: 192 GWh -- -13% in actual wind production vs. estimates -- +3% in actual solar production vs. estimates





Chairman of the Board of Directors, Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, says:



"Greentech has improved its performance over H1 2017 thanks to the portfolio rotation completed on the Spanish solar assets in 2016. Moreover, the increase in energy price mainly in Italy and Spain has overcompensated the negative volume effect on the South-European wind assets, if compared to the first semester of last year. This confirms the strategic guidance approved by the Board of Directors last year."







