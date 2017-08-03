Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-03 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the six months of 2017, the AB "Grigeo" Group (the Group) achieved the consolidated sales turnover of EUR 62.3 million. It is by 24% more than during the same period of 2016, when consolidated Group's turnover was EUR 50.3 million.



At this moment the Group consisting of AB "Grigeo", UAB "Grigeo Baltwood", AB "Grigeo Klaipeda", PAT "Mena Pak" and UAB "Grigeo Recycling".



During the same period in question, the AB "Grigeo" (the Company) sales amounted to EUR 33.8 million, which is by 26% more than in the same period last year - EUR 26.9 million.



During the reporting period, the Group earned EUR 3.4 million profit before taxes, which is by 48% more than in the same period last year.



During the first half of 2017, the Company earned EUR 2 million profit before taxes.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of the Group and Company, if compared with the six months of 2016, increased by 34% and 20%, respectively: during the six months of 2017, EBITDA of the Group was EUR 10.6 million, of the Company EUR 5.4 million.



More information is provided in the interim consolidated report of AB "Grigeo" covering the six months of 2017 with endorsement of the responsible persons (see attachments).



Gintautas Pangonis President of AB "Grigeo" (+370-5) 243 58 01



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640220