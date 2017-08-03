Tallinn, 2017-08-03 08:50 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Tallink Grupp statistics for July 2017



In July 2017 AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 208 156 passengers, which is a 1.7% increase compared to July 2016. The number of cargo units increased by 16.1% to 27 666 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 5.3% to 152 250 units in the same comparison.



AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for July 2017 were the following:



July 2017 July 2016 Change Passengers 1 208 156 1 188 226 1.7% Finland - Sweden 367 302 368 527 -0.3% Estonia - Finland 627 013 661 234 -5.2% Estonia - Sweden 116 762 105 147 11.1% Latvia - Sweden 97 079 53 318 82.1% Cargo Units 27 666 23 835 16.1% Finland - Sweden 4 324 3 876 11.6% Estonia - Finland 19 276 16 515 16.7% Estonia - Sweden 2 970 3 000 -1.0% Latvia - Sweden 1 096 444 146.9% Passenger Vehicles 152 250 160 754 -5.3% Finland - Sweden 35 892 37 445 -4.2% Estonia - Finland 95 624 106 101 -9.9% Estonia - Sweden 10 855 9 732 11.5% Latvia - Sweden 9 879 7 476 32.1%



The following operational factors influenced the development in July 2017:



ESTONIA - FINLAND



On 12 December 2016 the cruise ferry Silja Europa started operating the Tallinn - Helsinki route cruise service, during the period of 13 March to 29 August 2016, the route was operated with two ships, the Baltic Queen and Silja Europa.



On 29 January 2017 the new LNG fast ferry Megastar started operating Tallink Shuttle service on the Tallinn - Helsinki route and replaced fast ferry Superstar.



LATVIA - SWEDEN



The cruise ferry Romantika started operating on the Riga - Stockholm route on 12 December 2016 as second ship on the route next to cruise ferry Isabelle.



