Outotec Oyj: Gustav Kildén appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development at Outotec

Gustav Kildén appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development at Outotec

Mr. Gustav Kildén, B. Sc. (Mechanical Engineering & Energy Technology), 46, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development and member of Outotec's Executive Board as of September 1, 2017. Gustav Kildén is currently President of Market Area Europe & North Africa at Outotec. Adel Hattab, Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development, has decided to leave Outotec to join another company.

"I want to warmly thank Adel Hattab for his strong contribution to Outotec. I am pleased that we found a competent successor to Adel from within the company. Gustav Kildén has versatile leadership experience both in product line and sales management roles. Since 2015, he has been leading our Europe & North Africa market area. I warmly welcome Gustav to our Executive Board, where his task will be to further strengthen customer focus and lead the development of our key customer relationships, sales processes and marketing", says Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO of Outotec.

