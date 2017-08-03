sprite-preloader
03.08.2017 | 08:52
Outotec Oyj: Gustav Kildén appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development at Outotec

OUTOTEC OYJ   STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE   AUGUST 3, 2017   AT 9.40 AM
Gustav Kildén appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development at Outotec
Mr. Gustav Kildén, B. Sc. (Mechanical Engineering & Energy Technology), 46, has been appointed Senior Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development and member of Outotec's Executive Board as of September 1, 2017. Gustav Kildén is currently President of Market Area Europe & North Africa at Outotec.  Adel Hattab, Executive Vice President, Strategic Customers and Business Development, has decided to leave Outotec to join another company. 
"I want to warmly thank Adel Hattab for his strong contribution to Outotec. I am pleased that we found a competent successor to Adel from within the company. Gustav Kildén has versatile leadership experience both in product line and sales management roles. Since 2015, he has been leading our Europe & North Africa market area. I warmly welcome Gustav to our Executive Board, where his task will be to further strengthen customer focus and lead the development of our key customer relationships, sales processes and marketing", says Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO of Outotec.
For further information please contact:
OUTOTEC
Markku Teräsvasara, President and CEO 
Tel. +358 20 529 2000
Kaisa Aalto-Luoto, SVP, Human Resources & Communications
Tel. +358 20 529 4005
Emails: firstname.lastname@outotec.com
DISTRIBUTION:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.outotec.com



