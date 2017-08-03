

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next PLC (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales in the second quarter were up 0.7% on last year. Year to date full price sales were down 1.2% just ahead of the mid-point of full year guidance range given in May. Adjusting for items, underlying total sales in the second quarter were down 1.6% and down 2.0% in the first half.



The Group has narrowed sales guidance range for the full year to a decline of 3.0% to an increase of 0.5%. This is a small improvement to the mid-point of previous full price sales guidance. The Group continues to expect Group profit before tax in the range of 680 to 740 million pounds.



The Board has decided to declare a third special dividend of 45 pence per share to be paid on 1 November 2017 to shareholders registered at the close of business on 6 October 2017.



