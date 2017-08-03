

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's service sector growth improved in July on the back of strong rises in new orders and employment, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers' Index for the services sector rose to 58.3 in July from 57.6 in June. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



New business growth quickened in July and new export orders rose at the sharpest pace in four months.



Consequently, service providers increased their workforce numbers in July. Moreover, the rate of job creation accelerated to the fastest since February.



On the price front, input price inflation eased for the third straight month in July, albeit remained sharp. Output prices grew at the steepest pace in six months.



