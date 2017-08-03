

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inmarsat plc (ISAT.L), a provider of mobile satellite communications services, reported Thursday that its profit before tax for the second quarter slid to $61.2 million from $95.9 million last year.



Profit for the period attributable to equity holders totaled $43.6 million or $0.10 per share, compared to $76.7 million or $0.17 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, profit declined to $57.6 million from $76.8 million.



Revenue for the second quarter, however, was up 7.7 percent to $356.0 million from last year's $330.4 million.



In addition, the company said its board increased interim dividend by 5 percent to 21.62 cents per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX