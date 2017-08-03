NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, today announced that its ContactWorld platform is a finalist in the 2017 SaaS Awards Program in the SaaS Product for Customer Services CRM category.

With awards for excellence and innovation in SaaS, the Software-as-a-Service Awards program is now in its second year of recognizing and celebrating innovation in software and accepts entries worldwide.

"Software as a service is the new software standard," said Larry Johnson, SaaS Awards organizer. "The global competition is incredibly fierce, with disruptive technologies shaking up the marketplace and the dust is far from settled. In our second year promoting SaaS, we have seen a huge variety of submissions from the US and outside North America - comprising organizations of all sizes from large, blue-chip organizations to agile, niche-filling start-ups. As ever, all entrants were incredibly strong this year, and to make the shortlist is itself a huge honor."

NewVoiceMedia's ContactWorld is an intelligent, multi-tenant global cloud contact center and inside sales platform that joins up all communications channels, and plugs straight into an organization's CRM platform for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, ContactWorld ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

"We are delighted to be named as a finalist in the SaaS Awards," said Scott Sampson, Chief Revenue Officer of NewVoiceMedia. "Our global pure cloud contact center and inside sales platform is elevating the customer experience and boosting business results for organizations worldwide. Being shortlisted for these awards underscores our commitment to helping our global customer base transform their customer service by ensuring every interaction is unique and personalized. We look forward to hearing what the judges have to say."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced on August 29. More than 300 organizations entered, with international entries coming from North America, Canada, Australia, UK, Europe and the Middle East. To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2017-saas-shortlist/.

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia's cloud contact center and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.

The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organizations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions.

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2018 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

