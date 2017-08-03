Namirial Receives the Aragon Research "Hot Vendor Award" for Digital Transaction Management

SENIGALLIA, Italy, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Namirial, announced today it was named in Aragon Research's 2017 "Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management" (DTM) report, and recognized as a vendor with advanced biometric and identity verification capabilities.

According to the Aragon Research report, "Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management, 2017," Digital Transaction Management has become an imperative for enterprises that want to become fully digital. It provides one of the easiest transformations and has one of the largest impacts in an enterprise.eSignAnyWhere transforms slow, complex, costly, manual, paper based processes into frictionless, adaptable digital processes.

Luigi Tomasini, Namirial CEO, commented, "We are excited to be recognized as a Hot Vendor in DTM. Digital transformation is drastically changing how companies do business. Leveraging eSignAnyWhere and Namirial's other trust services, our clients eliminate their paper-based processes, improve organizational efficiency and compliance with KYC and AML regulations worldwide ."

"Digital business is all about speed and flexibility. There are key shifts in business happening at the speed of digital that we have not experienced before," stated Jim Lundy, CEO, Lead Analyst, Aragon Research. "Enterprises that need a full set of electronic, biometric and digital signature capabilities should evaluate Namirial. In many industries, the need to go further to identify an individual before finalizing a transaction is becoming a critical issue."

Each year, Aragon Research selects Hot Vendors across multiple markets that are doing something truly new or different. They may have new technology that expands capabilities, a new strategy that opens up markets, or just a new way of doing business that makes them worth evaluating. To read the Aragon Research "Hot Vendor Report" (URL).

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Namirial

Namirial is a Software and Service Company and a Trust Service Provider, which offers Trust Services like e-signature, time stamping, registered e-mail, e-invoicing and digital archiving to more than 500.000 customers.

