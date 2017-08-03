Nick McKittrick, Former CEO of Rightmove, Joining the Homegate Board of Directors

ZURICH, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nick McKittrick (48) is joining the Board of Directors of Homegate AG, the leading provider of real estate portals in Switzerland. He is a co-founder of Rightmove, the largest real estate website in the UK, headquartered in London. Nick McKittrick was with the publicly traded company for approximately 16 years and served as its CEO from 2013 to June 2017.

Christoph Brand, Member of the Management Board and Head of Classifieds & Marketplaces of Tamedia, which holds a majority interest in Homegate AG: "I am delighted that Nick decided to join the Board of Directors of Homegate AG. He is a recognised leader with exceptional know-how in the online property business."

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539123/homegate_AG.jpg )



Axel Konjack, CEO Homegate AG: "Homegate and Rightmove started almost at the same time. As market leaders in the UK and in Switzerland, the two companies are pursuing similar growth strategies. To have Nick's experience as we continue to develop Homegate is an excellent opportunity for us. I look forward to working with him."

Christoph Brand, Chairman of the Board of Homegate AG and Member of the Management Board of Tamedia, Daniel Previdoli, Member of the Executive Board of Zürcher Kantonalbank, and Urs Hügli, Owner and Managing Director of step2success GmbH, are the other members of Homegate's Board of Directors. Nick McKittrick is succeeding Nicola Claglüna who resigned from Homegate's Board of Directors.

About Homegate AG

Homegate AG was founded in 2001 and has since become the leading digital company in the Swiss real estate market. With more than 10 million website visits, over 180 million page views per month, and more than 85,000 current real estate listings, homegate.ch is Switzerland's number one real estate portal (Net-Metrix Audit 6/2017; Visits, Page Impressions). Homegate AG employs more than 70 experts in the fields of digital real estate search, digital real estate marketing, real estate financing as well as product and web development, database management and marketing at the Zurich and Lausanne locations. Together with the Zürcher Kantonalbank, homegate.ch offers online mortgages throughout Switzerland. Homegate AG is part of the Swiss media group Tamedia AG, and its shareholder is Zürcher Kantonalbank.

Media contact

Homegate AG

Carina Schönenberger

Media specialist Homegate AG

+41(0)44-711-86-80

carina.schoenenberger@homegate.ch

