

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L), a communications technology company, reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax soared to $14.4 million from $2.0 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share were 1.85 cents, higher than 0.16 cents last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share were 2.10 cents, compared to 1.13 cents last year.



Revenue was almost flat at $213.6 million, compared to prior year's $213.5 million. The company said the growth in Networks & Security was offset by lower activity in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Connected Devices.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.68 cents per share, unchanged from 2016. In sterling, the currency in which the dividend will be paid, this is the equivalent of 1.27 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Eric Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Taking into account the exit of some of our non-core product lines and the impact of Ethernet testing delays in the United States, we expect revenues for the year to be broadly flat. The Board's expectations for profit for the full year remains unchanged.'



