RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-08-03 09:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL®, MongoDB® and other open source database solutions and services, today revealed the initial roster of speakers, tutorials and sponsors for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017, taking place September 25-27, 2017 at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel in Dublin, Ireland. The special Early Bird registration discount rate is only available until August 8, 2017, and a special room rate at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel expires on August 14, 2017. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.



The Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe, which was completely sold-out in 2016, is the premier event for individuals and businesses developing and using open source software.



The conference theme this year is "Championing Open Source Databases," with sessions on MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB and other open source database technologies, including time series databases, PostgreSQL and RocksDB. The 2017 conference will feature a range of keynote addresses, in-depth discussions and hands-on tutorials for three formal tracks - Developer, Business/Case Studies and Operations.



The full conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, but the list of speakers and topics is already impressive, with representatives from Dropbox, Facebook, Oracle, VMware and more. The roster currently includes the following:



Keynote Addresses



-- Geir Hoydalsvik (Oracle) -- Shlomi Noach (GitHub) -- Peter Zaitsev (Percona)



Breakout Sessions MySQL:



-- How to Use MySQL in the Cloud - Lixun Peng (Alibaba Cloud) -- A Quick Tour of MySQL 8.0 Roles - Giuseppe Maxia (VMware) -- Introduction to MySQL InnoDB Cluster - Frederic Descamps (Oracle) -- MySQL Infrastructure Testing Automation at GitHub - Shlomi Noach (GitHub) -- InnoDB Locking Demystified - Jan Lindström (MariaDB)



MongoDB:



-- Improvements to MongoRocks in 2017 - Mark Callaghan (Facebook) -- Migrating to and Living on RDS/Aurora - Balazs Pocze (Gizmodo) -- High-Performance JSON: PostgreSQL Vs. MongoDB - Wei Shan Ang (GlobalSign), Dominic Dwyer (GlobalSign) -- Improve MongoDB Replication and Reduce Competition Between User Queries - Xin Liu (Alibaba) -- What's New in CMongo Tencent's Branch of MongoDB - Deyu Kong (Tencent)



Other Open Source Database Topics:



-- How to Backup at Petabyte Scale When Every Transaction Counts - Karoly Nagy (Dropbox) -- Database Reliability Engineering: What - Why and How? - Laine Campbell (Fastly) -- Visualize Your Data with Grafana - Daniel Lee (Grafana Labs) -- Automatic Database Management System Tuning Through Large-Scale Machine Learning - Dana Van Aken (Carnegie Mellon University) -- Elasticsearch (R)Evolution - You Know - for Search... - Philipp Krenn (Elastic)



Tutorials



-- Hands-On ProxySQL - Rene Cannao (ProxySQL), David Turner (Uber) -- MySQL Operations in Docker - Giuseppe Maxia (VMware) -- Practical Orchestrator Tutorial - Shlomi Noach (GitHub)



Sponsorships Sponsors for Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017 are already signing up. Sponsorship offers the opportunity to interact with hundreds of DBAs, sysadmins, developers, CTOs, CEOs, business managers, technology evangelists, solution vendors, and entrepreneurs who typically attend the event. Current sponsors include:



Diamond Sponsor - Continuent Gold Sponsor - VividCortex



Percona Live Conferences



What: Percona Live Open Source Database Conference Europe 2017 Where: Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, 8 Golden Lane, Dublin, Ireland When: September 25-27, 2017



