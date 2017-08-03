Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, August 3, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that Law Office Spridzans is granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the First North market in Latvia as of August 3, 2017 by Nasdaq Riga.



Law Office Spridzans is one of the Certified Advisers who can guide growth companies through the application process to the Nasdaq Baltic alternative market First North and ensure that the companies fulfill all the requirements of First North on a continuing basis.



"We congratulate Law Office Spridzans with the status of First North Certified Adviser. Broader Certified Advisers list provides more opportunities to Latvian companies when choosing the partner on the First North market," says Liene Dubava, Nasdaq Riga Board Member. "Growth, competitiveness, global-level recognition are only some of the opportunities that First North provides to small and medium-sized companies. Reputation, knowledge and experience of Certified Advisers provide a crucial support to the rapidly-growing businesses in their preparation process and later on when helping them to fulfill the requirements of the First North market."



"Law Office Spridzans specializes in the organization of mergers and acquisitions, different aspects of capital markets and issues related to the modern start-up companies. Our clients have showed interest in opportunities provided by First North market as a platform to prepare for an IPO as well as in benefits admitted for trading transferable financial instruments on alternative market can bring in a broader sense," says Ansis Spridzans, the Managing Partner of Law Office Spridzans. "By becoming a Certified Adviser, we will have the chance to use opportunities that Nasdaq Riga offers to their partners and also fully represent the interests of our clients. We believe that acquiring this status is a natural next step in our professional and mutually beneficial cooperation with Nasdaq Riga."



The status of a Certified Adviser is granted to sufficiently experienced business consultancy or financial intermediation companies. Complete list of First North Certified Advisers is available on the stock exchange website: nasdaqbaltic.com.



About Law Office Spridzans Law Office Spridzans specializes in legal issues related to corporate solutions, purchase and sale of companies (M & A) and financial and capital market transactions. Long-term experience in working with Latvian and foreign companies, participation in cross-border transactions and specific expertise in providing legal support for the implementation of especially complex transactions are the main advantages of the office. The aim of the law office is to become a recognized expert on start-up economics and new financial technologies. More: spridzans.lv.



About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



