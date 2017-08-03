

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO) reported that its profit for the six months ended 30 June 2017 increased to US$216 million from US$78 million last year. This was driven by the strong EBITDA performance.



Steve Lucas, Non-Executive Chairman, said, 'While the outlook for the iron ore price remains uncertain, pellet premiums remain supported and we are confident of achieving a good result for the year.'



Group revenue increased 29% to US$591 million from US$458 million last year. This was driven by a 58% increase in Ferrexpo's realised FOB price due to significantly higher pellet premiums of about US$43 per tonne.



The Board of Ferrexpo expects demand for high quality iron ores, especially pellets, to remain strong in the second half of 2017, underpinned by continued improvement in global economic activity as well as long term growth drivers which require steel mills to reduce their emissions per tonne of steel, increase their efficiencies and improve the quality of their final product.



The Directors have declared an interim dividend of 3.3 US cents per Ordinary Share (1H 2016: nil) for payment on 8 September 2017 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 11 August 2017. The ex-dividend date will be 10 August 2017. The dividend will be paid in UK Pounds Sterling, with an election to receive in US Dollars.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX