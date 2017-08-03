

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK), a German automotive supplier and tire manufacturer, reported that its net income to shareholders of the parent for the first half of 2017 declined to 1.50 billion euros from 1.64 billion euros last year. Earnings per share were 7.48 euros, down from 8.19 euros a year ago.



EBIT for the period decreased to 2.27 billion euros from 2.29 billion euros in the prior-year period due to sharp increase in raw material prices for the Rubber Group.



First-half sales were 22.03 billion euros, an increase of 10 percent from 20.04 billion euros last year. Adjusted sales were 21.72 billion euros, compared to 20.04 billion euros in the prior year.



For fiscal 2017, the company now expects sales of more than 44 billion euros, compared to previous estimate of more than 43.5 billion euros. The company also reiterated its earnings outlook for the year.



