

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK) reported a second-quarter net loss of 3.79 million euros compared to profit of 986 thousand euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.18 euros compared to profit of 0.05 euros. Operating result widened to a loss of 4.18 million euros from a loss of 3.28 million euros.



Second-quarter total revenue was 2.31 million euros compared to 1.56 million euros, prior year. Revenue from immunotherapies (bluebird bio cooperation) was 1.135 million euros during the second quarter of 2017.



Medigene AG is expecting to generate total revenue of 8 - 10 million euros in 2017. Planned EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of 16 - 18 million euros in fiscal 2017. The company said it has sufficient financial resources for well beyond the forecast horizon of two years and up to the time that data from the DC trial and TCR trials become available.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX