Management Board of Nasdaq Riga, AS has decided on August 2, 2017 to grant Law Office Spridzansthe status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Riga First North (MTF) market as of August 3, 2017.



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.