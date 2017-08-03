

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that its profit before tax for the second-quarter ended 30 June 2017 declined to US$37.8 million from the prior year's US$73.4 million.



Profit for the period attributable to the owners of the parent for the quarter decreased to $12.71 million from $72.61 million last year.



Earnings per share of 3.18 US cents (before profit share) has decreased significantly when compared with 6.30 US cents per share for the second-quarter 2016. The decrease was driven by lower gross operating margins. The main factors were higher production costs, mainly due to an 11% decrease in gold production and a 12% increase in mine production costs due to increased material movement, as well as movement in gold in circuit, ROM pad and ore stockpile inventories.



Earnings per share of 1.10 US cents (after profit share) has decreased significantly when compared with 6.30 US cents per share for the second-quarter 2016.



Revenue from gold and silver sales for the quarter decreased by 16% to US$151.3 million from last year, with a 1% decrease in the average realised gold sales price to US$1,249 per ounce and a 15% decrease in gold sold to 120,912 ounces.



Revenues were 8% higher than the previous quarter, due to a 5% increase in gold sales volumes and a 2% rise in realised gold prices. The increase in revenue and decrease in production costs after movements in inventory lead to an increase in EBITDA to US$65.9 million which was 24% higher than in Q1 2017.



Second quarter gold production from Sukari of 124,641 ounces was a 14% increase on Q1 2017, mainly driven by a 12% increase in the average processed grade and a 5% increase in ore processed, offset by a 2% reduction in average recovery rates. Higher head grades were delivered from both the open pit and underground mines, in line with the respective mine plans.



The company maintained full year production forecast of 540,000 ounces at a cash cost of production of US$580 per ounce and AISC of US$790 per ounce sold. Productivity rates in the open pit, underground and process plant achieved during Q2 2017 demonstrate the potential for Sukari to grow production from existing operations.



The Directors declared an interim dividend of 2.5 US cents per share on Centamin plc ordinary shares (totalling approximately US$28.8 million). The interim dividend for the half-year period ending 30 June 2017 will be paid on 29 September 2017 to shareholders on the register on the Record Date of 1 September 2017.



