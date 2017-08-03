

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian lender UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) Thursday said its net profit attributable to the Group for the second quarter increased 3.3 percent to 945 million euros from 916 million euros last year. Excluding the impact from Bank Pekao disposal, net profit was 1.3 billion euros.



Net operating profit for the quarter reached 1.43 billion euros, an increase of 2.6 per cent year-on-year, confirming a strong business momentum, the Group said.



Revenues for the second quarter fell 7.8 percent year-on-year to 4.85 billion euros. Net Interest Income or NII totaled 2.7 billion euros.



Excluding repos, Customer loans amounted to 420.7 billion euros, down 1.8 percent from last year, and Customer deposits totalled 394.9 billion euros, up 3.8 percent from last year.



