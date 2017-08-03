

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French insurer AXA Group (AXAHY.PK) reported that its net income for the first half of 2017 rose 2 percent to 3.27 billion euros from 3.21 billion euros last year. Net income per share increased to 1.30 euros from 1.27 euros a year ago.



The increase in net income was mainly driven by higher adjusted earnings, a favorable change in the fair value of financial assets and derivatives not eligible for hedge accounting, and lower restructuring costs. These were partly offset by the non-repeat of net gain on disposals in the year-ago period.



Adjusted earnings for the half year rose 3 percent to 3.48 billion euros from 3.36 billion euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 1.39 euros from 1.33 euros in the prior year.



On underlying basis, earnings were 3.1 billion euros or 1.26 euros per share, compared to 3.06 billion euros or 1.21 euros last year.



Total revenues for the half year rose 0.5 percent to 54.28 billion euros from 54.04 billion euros in the year-ago period. While Life & Savings revenues were down 1 percent, Asset Management revenues rose 6 percent. Property & Casualty revenues increased 1 percent.



