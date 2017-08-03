The company credited shipments of nearly 2 million optimizers and 75,000 inverters, along with increased sales in Europe, for the increase.

SolarEdge announced it has a net operating revenue of $19.1 million through the second quarter of 2017 on net revenues of $22.5 million - an 18% growth over the first quarter.

Overseas sales make up 46% of SolarEdge's overall revenues, and company officials credited increased sales in Europe for the quarter-on-quarter performance as the euro's position strengthened significantly. Specifically, the company saw significant sales increases in Germany and Netherlands, a trend it expects to continue ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...