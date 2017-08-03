

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Cobham plc (COB.L) reported pretax profit of 14.3 million pounds for the half year ended 30 June 2017 compared to a loss of 38.4 million pounds, previous year. Profit to Owners of the parent was 16.3 million pounds compared to a loss of 25.1 million pounds. Profit per share was 0.8 pence compared to a loss of 1.6 pence. Underlying earnings per share decreased to 2.5 pence from 3.8 pence, of which 1.1 pence was due to the higher average share count following the 2017 Rights Issue.



First-half revenue increased to 1.00 billion pounds from 916.7 million pounds, a year ago, driven by favourable currency translation. The Group's organic revenue was broadly flat, largely as a result of a 5% organic increase in the Advanced Electronic Solutions Sector being offset by a 3% decrease in the Communications and Connectivity Sector. Order intake was 4% higher at constant currency, excluding multi-year Qantas extension received in 2016.



Having considered the first half performance and the progress made to date, Cobham said the Board's expectations for the year remain unchanged.



