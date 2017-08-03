

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, announced the pricing of the offering of $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% second priority senior secured notes due 2025 and $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% second priority senior secured notes due 2027 by Ashtead Capital, Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Ashtead. This is further to the announcement regarding the notes offering issued yesterday.



The issue price is 100 percent of the principal amount of the 2025 Notes and 100 percent of the principal amount of the 2027 Notes, respectively. The offering is expected to close on 9 August 2017.



Ashtead said that the notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the company and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries.



Ashtead intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repurchase all or any of Ashtead Capital's outstanding 6.50% second priority senior secured notes, pay related fees and expenses, and also repay a portion of the outstanding amounts borrowed under its first priority senior secured credit facility. The closing of the offering will not be conditioned on consummation of the offer.



Ashtead's chief executive, Geoff Drabble, said, 'This new offering, combined with the recent extension of our $3.1 billion senior secured credit facility on the existing terms, which now matures in 2022, means our average debt maturity is almost 7 years. This enhances the flexibility of our debt package and further strengthens our balance sheet.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX