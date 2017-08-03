Turku, Finland, 2017-08-03 09:31 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 3.8.2017



Teleste: Invitation to press briefing - Half year financial report 2017



Teleste will publish its half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2017 as a stock exchange release on August 10th 2017 approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.



A briefing for analysts, media and investors will be held the same day in Helsinki hosted by the CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara. Teleste's CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen will also be present in the briefing.



BRIEFING (held in Finnish): Date: Thursday, August 10th 2017 Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET Venue: Restaurant Savoy, 7th floor, Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki



Attendance information by Aug 9th to: investor.relations@teleste.com Tiina Vuorinen Tel. +358 2 2605 611



Welcome!



Teleste Corporation



Jukka Rinnevaara CEO



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640231